Kiran Bedi Hurt Sikh Sentiments At Launch Of Her Book: AAP

Kiran Bedi File Photo

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 9:47 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community at a book launch event in Chennai. A controversy erupted after a video of the former IPS officer purportedly cracking a "12'o clock" joke on Sikhs at the launch of her book 'Fearless Governance' on Monday went viral on social media.

AAP's Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh condemned Bedi's remarks. "When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected sisters and daughters. 12 o'clock was the time to attack the Mughals. This is the history of 12 o'clock.

"Shame on the BJP's leaders who have a cheap mentality and make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi. In a party statement, Singh accused Bedi of "disrespecting and hurting the sentiments" of the Sikh community. He said it is highly condemnable that Bedi, who hails from Punjab, deliberately made fun of Sikhs.

Demanding an unconditional apology from her, Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh said, "I pity BJP leader Kiran Bedi if she isn't aware of the Sikh history. If she has deliberately tried to defame the Sikh community or make fun of it, then there is nothing more shameful."

Punjab Jails, Mines and Geology Minister Harjot Singh Bains sought the registration of an FIR against Bedi over her remarks. "Shame on you and your thinking @thekiranbedi. Read about Sikhs & their history and the contribution of Sikhs to India. BJP is factory of leaders having such cheap mindset. Why BJP is silent?. I urge Chairman NCM @ILalpura to immediately lodge FIR against her (sic)," Bains said in a tweet.

-With PTI Input

Kiran Bedi Sikh Community AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Book Launch Kiran Bedi Chandigarh Punjab
