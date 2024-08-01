National

'Khata Khat Nahi, Ab Safa Chatt': Yogi's Message For Akhilesh's SP

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'khata khat' refrain while explaining the party’s ‘Mahalakshmi’ guarantee during the Lok Sabha poll, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "There was Khata khat, khata khat in the elections... where did that promise to give Rs 1 lakh go?"

Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Monsoon session of the state Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, Aug 01, 2024 Photo: PTI
info_icon

Citing to the viral 'khata khat' phrase that was extensively used in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by Opposition leaders and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their campaigns with different connotations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took potshots on the INDIA bloc in the state assembly on Thursday.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'khata khat' refrain while explaining the party’s ‘Mahalakshmi’ guarantee during the Lok Sabha poll, he said, "There was Khata khat, khata khat in the elections... where did that promise to give Rs 1 lakh go?"

“Be prepared for SP [Samajwadi Party] to be ‘safa chatt’ in the 2027 assembly elections. Then we will ask Congress about the Rs 1 lakh promise," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Togi Adityanath said SP or Congress - allies of Opposition bloc INDIA - "should not have this misconception" that they will be able to deceive the public again and again through such schemes.

People who wanted to “strangle” the Constitution used to say that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes for the third time, he will “end the Constitution”, CM Adityanath said.

“PM Modi has been in power for 10 years. No one has respected BR Ambedkar as much as he has. Panch Teerth has been built as Ambedkar’s memorial," he said.

It was alleged that reservation will be abolished. In all the appointments made during the SP’s rule, the Other Backward Classes did not get even 27 per cent reservation, the CM claimed.

Taking a dig at SP, he said, "You are afraid of the bulldozer... it is not for the innocent but for criminals who play with the future of the youth of the state and work to breach the security of the state's traders and daughters. I have not come here to do a job. It is my responsibility that if someone does something wrong, they will also suffer."

"This is not our ordinary fight. This is not even a fight for prestige. If I had to gain prestige, I would get more in my monastery than that," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Waqar Younis to become PCB's Chief Cricket Officer - Report
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Preview: Virat-Rohit Return; 'Keeping Tussle Between Rahul & Pant
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: KL Rahul Or Rishabh Pant? Rohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Selection Headache
  4. Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025? Here's What The Ex-Captain Had To Say About His CSK Future
  5. IPL: Franchises Divided Over Retentions, Impact Player - Check Which Team Wanted What
Football News
  1. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  3. English Premier League: Nottingham Forest Confirm Jota Silva Signing From Vitoria
  4. Manchester United Dealt Double Leny Yoro And Rasmus Hojlund Injury Blow
  5. Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: Mohamed Salah And Fabio Carvalho Strikes Edge Reds To Victory
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng Stuns Swiatek In Straight Sets To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  2. 'If That's The Last Time, I Enjoyed It' - Rafael Nadal Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath
  2. NEET Paper Leak: CBI Files First Chargesheet, Names 13 Accused In Case
  3. Delhi LG VK Saxena Transfers Seven Senior IPS Officers
  4. Uran Murder: Woman Had Refused To Go To Bengaluru With Accused, Asked Him To Delete Her Pictures | Probe
  5. 'Khata Khat Nahi, Ab Safa Chatt': Yogi's Message For Akhilesh's SP
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ulajh' To 'Stree 2': List Of Bollywood Movies Releasing This August
  2. Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Allu Arjun Once Played Kamal Haasan's Grandson As A Child Artist
  4. Suriya, Jyotika, Chiyaan Vikram And Other Celebs Provide Financial Support To Wayanad Landslide Victims
  5. Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours
US News
  1. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  2. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  3. El Mayo Zambada Net Worth: A Look At The Recently Arrested Leader Of The Sinaloa Cartel
  4. Wine Trail: Top 5 Wine Regions In The US You Must Visit
  5. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
World News
  1. China: Death Toll Jumps To 30, With 35 Others Missing, In Area Hit By Heavy Rains
  2. Russia Releases WSJ Reporter, Former US Marine Convicted Of Espionage In Prisoner Swap
  3. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
  4. This Once In A Lifetime Celestial Explosion Is Expected To Light Up The Sky Anytime Soon
  5. Bangladesh Bans Jamaat-e-Islami Party, Its Student Wing Over Violence During Anti-Quota Protests
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Historic Bronze
  5. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; Lakshya Sen Beats HS Prannoy To Book Quarters Spot
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News | Aug 1 Highlights: Wayanad Landslides Toll Likely To Cross 300; 1,000 Stuck In Uttarakhand's Kedarnath