Home National

Kerala Government Issues Alert In 7 Districts As Dengue Cases Spike

The minister also issued directions to all district authorities to step up the dengue preventive measures as the state has been receiving monsoon rains which may lead to water logging in many places.

Dengue Cases (Representational Image)

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 5:43 pm

The Kerala government on Tuesday sounded an alert in seven districts in the state against the spread of Dengue fever. 

State health minister Veena George said an alert has been issued to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts as the dengue cases were on a rise there.

The government has also decided to observe dry day campaign every week by cleaning public places, houses and removing stagnant water, George noted. "Other districts should also remain vigilant and engage in eliminating mosquito breeding sites," she said in a release.

The minister also issued directions to all district authorities to step up the dengue preventive measures as the state has been receiving monsoon rains which may lead to water logging in many places.

A high-level meeting chaired by the minister was held to review the situation in various districts. "All districts have been asked to follow the action plan and a proper evaluation will be conducted. The cleaning fund for each ward in the local bodies must be utilised effectively," the minister said.

Directions were issued to the local self government bodies to inspect construction sites, drainage, and other possible locations for water logging and destroy mosquito breeding sources. 

(With PTI Inputs)

