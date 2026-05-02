Kerala: Ernakulam Court to Frame Charges in 2010 Professor Hand-Chopping Case

Summary of this article
Court finds grounds to charge Savad and Shafeer under IPC, UAPA, and Explosives Act.
Savad arrested in 2024 after years in hiding; Shafeer accused of aiding him.
Pleas to be recorded on May 15; trial to follow after charges are framed.
A special court in Ernakulam is set to move ahead with framing charges against the main accused in the 2010 attack on Professor T.J. Joseph, in which activists linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) were alleged to have assaulted him in Muvattupuzha.
On April 30, Judge P.K. Mohandas of the NIA Special Court heard arguments from counsel representing the accused, Savad and Shafeer C, and concluded that there was sufficient basis to proceed with formal charges against both men.
Professor Joseph, then a faculty member at Newman College in Thodupuzha, had his right hand severed in July 2010 by a group that accused him of blasphemy over a question paper he had set. The case was subsequently taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), leading to the conviction of 19 individuals.
Savad, identified as the prime accused and alleged to have carried out the attack, was arrested in January 2024 in Mattannur, Kannur, where he had reportedly been living under a false identity. Shafeer is accused of providing him shelter and logistical support in Kannur over several years.
After reviewing the evidence and hearing both sides, the court observed that there were sufficient grounds to presume that the accused had committed offences under the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The court has directed that Savad be produced in custody and that Shafeer, who is currently on bail, appear on May 15 to record their pleas as part of the charge-framing process. The trial will be scheduled once charges are formally framed.