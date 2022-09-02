Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Kerala CM Meets Tamil Nadu Counterpart Ahead Of 30th Southern Zonal Council Meet

The council meeting of the southern States and Union Territories is to be held in the capital of Kerala --  Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting between the Chief Ministers took place here this afternoon when Stalin reached Kerala.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan PTI File Photo

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 8:41 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday met his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin here on Friday ahead of the 30th southern zonal council meeting scheduled for September 3.             

The council meeting of the southern States and Union Territories is to be held in the capital of Kerala --  Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting between the Chief Ministers took place here this afternoon when Stalin reached Kerala, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO)  said.

During the meeting of the two, discussions on various projects related to both the States were held, said the statement.

Later, Vijayan said the discussions would be taken forward by the respective chief secretaries of both the States. After this, a Chief Ministerial-level meeting would be held, according to the statement.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, who also arrived here for the conference, praised IT-based development in Kerala, it said. Thangaraj had said a high-level team would be sent to Kerala to study the developmental activities in the field of digital university and education and that he has sought support for the same, it added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Tamil Nadu Counterpart M K Stalin 30th Southern Zonal Council Meeting Southern States Union Territories Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Tamil Nadu IT Minister Mano Thangaraj
