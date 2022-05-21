Saturday, May 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Kerala: 10 Districts To Receive Heavy Rains, Administration Opens 2 Dams

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for today whereas Wayanad too has Yellow alert on May 22.

Kerala: 10 Districts To Receive Heavy Rains, Administration Opens 2 Dams
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 May 2022 2:25 pm

Atleast 10 districts in Kerala will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday with the IMD issuing a Yellow alert, while the Idukki district administration has opened the shutters of Kallarkutty and Pambla dams to release excess water.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for today whereas Wayanad too has Yellow alert on May 22.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Related stories

Heavy Rain: IMD Issues Orange Alert In 12 Districts Of Kerala, Holiday Declared For Karnataka Schools

Floods, Landslides Batter Assam, Arunachal; Train Services Hit, Tripura Faces Stock Shortage

The Idukki district authorities have informed that since the water level at the Kallarkutty dam has reached Red alert level of 455 metre, the shutters have been opened to release 300 cumecs of water.

As the case was similar to that of Pambla dam in the hilly district, the authorities have opened the shutters to release 500 cumecs of water.

The State Disaster Management Authority has asked the people on the banks of river Periyar to remain vigilant due to the inflow of water.

"Squally weather with speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the North Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea," the IMD said.

According to IMD website, Kerala has received 237 per cent excess rains during the period from May 12 to 18. Normally the state should receive 47.3 mm rainfall during this period but Kerala received 159.3 mm.

During the same period, Thiruvananthapuram showed a departure of 436 per cent of rain while Kannur showed an increase of 377 per cent. Thrissur received 346 per cent extra while Ernakulam showed a departure of 309 per cent.

All the districts in the state received "large excess" of rainfall during this period.

The IMD has earlier predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the state, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date. 

Tags

National Kerala Heavy Rain Yellow Alert Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Idukki Dams Kerala Dams
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Markets To Remain Volatile, Nifty Seen In Range Of 15,700-16,400, Say Analysts

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Markets To Remain Volatile, Nifty Seen In Range Of 15,700-16,400, Say Analysts