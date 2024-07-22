National

Kejriwal's Govt Run Through Press Conferences, While Corruption Spreads: BJP

The AAP in a statement said the BJP should stop indulging in 'frivolous allegations' and instead focus on positive politics.

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The BJP on Monday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party was running the Delhi government only through press conferences, while the city witnesses rampant corruption everywhere.

The AAP called the allegation "frivolous".

In a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, "Arvind Kejriwal's government is a government run by press conferences and under his rule only one development, corruption, has taken place in Delhi," he charged.

Sachdeva referred to the jailing of several AAP ministers, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's, and said that the government is trapped in a "game of bail from jail" which has stalled all development work in the city.

He alleged that the AAP leaders are selling guarantees to the people in Haryana where election are due, but the party has a history of failures.

In 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, AAP promised opening 100 schools per year but not a single school was opened, he said.

The academic level of Delhi students has dropped so much that thousands of students fail in every class each year, he claimed

The BJP leader said that after ten years, free electricity is only a "dream" as power rates are highest in Delhi.

He said Delhi is labelled the most polluted capital in the world despite Kejriwal's promises of clean air.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said whether it's Delhi or Punjab, "incompetence, deceit, and corruption" "have become the hallmarks" of AAP governments.

The AAP in a statement said the BJP should stop indulging in "frivolous allegations" and instead focus on positive politics.

"It's been more than 11 years since the BJP MPs were given a chance by Delhiites. Can the BJP name a single significant achievement during this period? Can the BJP name one state under its governance that has a revenue surplus or provides free electricity?" the party retorted.

It said that the people of India have seen through enough "false promises" of the BJP, including that of Rs 15 lakh deposit in every citizen's account.

 It said that while unemployment and inflation are at all-time high at national level, Delhi has the lowest inflation rates in the country and the highest per capita income.

The AAP said the people of Delhi know CM Kejriwal is a "staunchly honest" leader who has provided "transparent" governance.

Terming the party's national convener Kejriwal "staunchly honest," the AAP said Delhi has a revenue surplus budget despite offering several free schemes to its citizens.

