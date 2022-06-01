Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Kashmiri Pandits Protesting But BJP Busy Celebrating Its Eight Years: Rahul

His remarks come a day after school teacher Renu Bala was gunned down near her school in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam by terrorists. Security personnel and civilians are dying in Kashmir and this is the truth and it is not a film, he said.

Rahul Gandhi PTI Photo

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 1:25 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the government over the killing of a Hindu woman teacher in Kulgam, saying Kashmiri Pandits are protesting but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years of Modi government.

His remarks come a day after school teacher Renu Bala was gunned down near her school in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam by terrorists. Security personnel and civilians are dying in Kashmir and this is the truth and it is not a film, he said.

"In Kashmir, 15 security personnel have been martyred and 18 civilians have been killed in the last five months. Yesterday too a teacher was murdered," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Kashmiri Pandits are sitting on a dharna for the last 18 days but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years. Prime Minister ji, this is not a film  but it is the truth  of Kashmir today," Gandhi also said.

(With PTI inputs)

