Karnataka: Tension In Bagalkote After Stone-Pelting During Procession

Eight people, including the prime accused Tanzeer, were arrested and an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
stone pelting
Representational Image |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Stone-pelting near a mosque in Navanagar during a procession prompted police to resort to a mild lathi-charge.

  • No serious injuries were reported.

  • Prohibitory orders have been imposed in parts of Bagalkote until February 24.

A tense situation prevailed in Bagalkote on Friday as several people took to the streets and allegedly hurled stones at meat shops despite prohibitory orders being in place, prompting police to resort to a mild lathi-charge, police sources said.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal said the procession had begun from the old town at about 3.30 pm and was nearing completion when the stone-pelting incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Thursday near a mosque at Kila Oni in the Navanagar area.

"There was a shoe rack in mosque and two stones were kept beneath it to support it. One of those stones was used and it fell on our police personnel. No one sustained serious injuries,” he said.

According to the senior official, Tanzeer has been identified as the prime accused.

“In the video footage, he is clearly seen pelting two stones. I am making it very clear that only one person pelted stones. No sticks or weapons were used,” Goyal said.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly - | Photo: PTI
BJP Defends Karnataka Governor Over Assembly Address, Claims Congress Misusing House

BY Outlook News Desk

Seven others were taken into custody for allegedly obstructing police personnel while they were performing their duty.

Related Content
Related Content

Police have registered a suo motu FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to unlawful assembly, rioting, attempt to murder, assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

"We have arrested eight people including Tanzeer,” the SP said.

“After this incident, the procession continued very peacefully. Leaders from both communities cooperated with us. As a preventive measure, we have clamped prohibitory orders. The situation is under control,” he added.

The accused were identified based on video footage, and strict action has been initiated.

Adequate security arrangements have been put in place and the situation remains under control, he added.

Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been imposed in parts of Bagalkote from midnight of February 19 to midnight of February 24.

The restrictions bar the assembly of more than four persons in public places. Carrying dangerous weapons, engaging in activities that could threaten public safety, and organising meetings, ceremonies, or sit-ins without prior permission have also been prohibited.

Police arrest BJP leader over inflammatory remarks in Madhya Pradesh - PTI
Madhya Pradesh: Police Book BJP Leader Over Inflammatory Slogans, Stone Pelting Near Mosque

BY Outlook News Desk

Steps have been taken to maintain law and order in the affected areas.

Tension escalated on Friday morning when a group of youths staged a protest, took out a procession, raised slogans, and allegedly engaged in stone-pelting, disturbing peace despite heightened security arrangements.

Police carried out a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, Chetan Singh Rathore visited the spot to review the situation.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayanasa Bandage accused the Congress government of being "anti-Hindu" and said people should not expect justice from them.

He announced that another procession would soon be taken out in the town.

The BJP MP also questioned why there was a congregation of over 200 people at the mosque.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

  2. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

  3. Why Are All Toppers In Same Super Eights Group? ICC's T20 World Cup Pre-Seeding Funda Explained

  4. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  5. Dissecting Abhishek Sharma's Unwanted Hat-Trick? How India Opener Got Out - Play-By-Play Analysis

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  3. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

  4. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  5. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final