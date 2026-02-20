Karnataka: Tension In Bagalkote After Stone-Pelting During Procession

Stone-pelting near a mosque in Navanagar during a procession prompted police to resort to a mild lathi-charge.
No serious injuries were reported.
Prohibitory orders have been imposed in parts of Bagalkote until February 24.
A tense situation prevailed in Bagalkote on Friday as several people took to the streets and allegedly hurled stones at meat shops despite prohibitory orders being in place, prompting police to resort to a mild lathi-charge, police sources said.
Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal said the procession had begun from the old town at about 3.30 pm and was nearing completion when the stone-pelting incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Thursday near a mosque at Kila Oni in the Navanagar area.
"There was a shoe rack in mosque and two stones were kept beneath it to support it. One of those stones was used and it fell on our police personnel. No one sustained serious injuries,” he said.
According to the senior official, Tanzeer has been identified as the prime accused.
“In the video footage, he is clearly seen pelting two stones. I am making it very clear that only one person pelted stones. No sticks or weapons were used,” Goyal said.
Seven others were taken into custody for allegedly obstructing police personnel while they were performing their duty.
Police have registered a suo motu FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to unlawful assembly, rioting, attempt to murder, assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.
"We have arrested eight people including Tanzeer,” the SP said.
“After this incident, the procession continued very peacefully. Leaders from both communities cooperated with us. As a preventive measure, we have clamped prohibitory orders. The situation is under control,” he added.
The accused were identified based on video footage, and strict action has been initiated.
Adequate security arrangements have been put in place and the situation remains under control, he added.
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been imposed in parts of Bagalkote from midnight of February 19 to midnight of February 24.
The restrictions bar the assembly of more than four persons in public places. Carrying dangerous weapons, engaging in activities that could threaten public safety, and organising meetings, ceremonies, or sit-ins without prior permission have also been prohibited.
Steps have been taken to maintain law and order in the affected areas.
Tension escalated on Friday morning when a group of youths staged a protest, took out a procession, raised slogans, and allegedly engaged in stone-pelting, disturbing peace despite heightened security arrangements.
Police carried out a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.
Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, Chetan Singh Rathore visited the spot to review the situation.
He announced that another procession would soon be taken out in the town.
The BJP MP also questioned why there was a congregation of over 200 people at the mosque.