National

Karnataka: Teacher Arrested For 'Attempting To Rape' Girl Student Inside Classroom

Karnataka: The accused teacher had threatened the girl not to make noise, while attempting to rape her.

Karnataka Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) |
Karnataka Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Karnataka Police has arrested a teacher for allegedly attempting to rape an 11-year-old school girl in the classroom in the state’s Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

The incident surfaces amid the protests overrape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College across the country.

Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor, at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: RG Kar Hospital's Principal Resigns, CM Mamata Says 'Will Let CBI Probe If...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

The incident reportedly occurred at a government school located within the limits of Nimbarga police station in Aland taluk of the district, reports said.

Reportedly, the victim is studying in Class 5 in the school and the accused attacked her when the girl had gone to the classroom after having a midday meal on Tuesday.

It is stated that the girl was alone in the classroom at the time of the assault.

Reports also mentioned that the accused teacher had threatened the girl not to make noise, while attempting to rape her.

However, when the girl resisted and shouted for help, the accused teacher fled from the school premises, reports said.

Later, the victim went to her home and informed her parents about the incident.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder LIVE Updates | - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI

BY Outlook Web Desk

NDTV reported that the victim’s parents first questioned the headmaster about the incident and then filed a complaint with the police.

The Nimbarga police launched a hunt for the accused teacher and later arrested him.

The police have registered the case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other sections under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The latest shocker from Karnataka surfaces at a time when there people are concerned in the district about the rise in the POCSO cases.

NDTV report stated that the data showed that the cases of rape against minors have increased by three times those of cases reported on women in the district in the past three years.

Earlier, in June this year, the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl had triggered protests in the region. Besides, the victim was found to be eight months pregnant during the treatment.

Later, she died in the hospital of multi-organ failure as the girl was allegedly raped by the accused for several months.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Kalaburgi district is the home of Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge is also the in-charge district minister.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  2. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  3. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  4. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
  5. Pakistan's Most Capped Umpire Aleem Dar Recounts Saddest Moment Of His Life
Football News
  1. UEFA Super Cup: Vinicius Rumours 'Just Speculation', Says Ancelotti Amid Saudi Interest
  2. Premier League: Six Big Talking Points Ahead Of The New EPL Season
  3. UEFA Champions League Qualifying: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming After Fenerbahce Crashes Out
  4. AIFF To Organise Charity Matches For Victims Affected By Kerala, Himachal Floods
  5. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women's Football Medallists - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  3. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  4. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  5. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  2. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  3. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  5. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Vinesh Phogat’s Village In Haryana, Conspiracy Tales And Lessons In Heartbreak
  2. A Made-In-India Vaccine For Dengue Soon? First-ever Phase 3 Clinical Trial Begins
  3. Day In Pics: August 14, 2024
  4. Karnataka: Teacher Arrested For 'Attempting To Rape' Girl Student Inside Classroom
  5. Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, Shut Since Roof Collapse Incident, To Be Operational From August 17
Entertainment News
  1. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  2. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  3. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
  4. Shaheer Sheikh Visits His 'Cherished' Friend Hina Khan In The Hospital; Calls Her 'Fearless'
  5. Madhur Bhandarkar Shares Major Update About Sequel Of Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion', Teases An Upcoming Series
US News
  1. Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates
  2. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
  3. US Elections 2024: Concerns Of Foreign Interference Rise After Trump, Kamala Harris Campaigns Allege Hacking
  4. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  5. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. A Second Russian Border Region Declares An Emergency As Ukrainian Forces Press Their Incursion
  2. Pakistan Independence Day 2024: PM Shehbaz Sharif Vows To Unveil 5-Year Plan For Economic Stability
  3. Did Starbucks Ex-CEO Laxman Narasimhan's 6 PM Rule Cost Him His Job? Internet Speculates
  4. Ukrainian Invasion Of Kursk Poses 'Dilemma' For Putin - What's Next For The Russia-Ukraine War?
  5. Internet Is Obsessed With This Crucified Minion Meme. But What’s Really Behind It?
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?