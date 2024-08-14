Karnataka: Teacher Arrested For 'Attempting To Rape' Girl Student Inside Classroom

Karnataka Police has arrested a teacher for allegedly attempting to rape an 11-year-old school girl in the classroom in the state’s Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.
The incident surfaces amid the protests overrape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College across the country.
The incident reportedly occurred at a government school located within the limits of Nimbarga police station in Aland taluk of the district, reports said.
Reportedly, the victim is studying in Class 5 in the school and the accused attacked her when the girl had gone to the classroom after having a midday meal on Tuesday.
It is stated that the girl was alone in the classroom at the time of the assault.
Reports also mentioned that the accused teacher had threatened the girl not to make noise, while attempting to rape her.
However, when the girl resisted and shouted for help, the accused teacher fled from the school premises, reports said.
Later, the victim went to her home and informed her parents about the incident.
NDTV reported that the victim’s parents first questioned the headmaster about the incident and then filed a complaint with the police.
The Nimbarga police launched a hunt for the accused teacher and later arrested him.
The police have registered the case under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other sections under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
The latest shocker from Karnataka surfaces at a time when there people are concerned in the district about the rise in the POCSO cases.
NDTV report stated that the data showed that the cases of rape against minors have increased by three times those of cases reported on women in the district in the past three years.
Earlier, in June this year, the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl had triggered protests in the region. Besides, the victim was found to be eight months pregnant during the treatment.
Later, she died in the hospital of multi-organ failure as the girl was allegedly raped by the accused for several months.
Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Kalaburgi district is the home of Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge is also the in-charge district minister.