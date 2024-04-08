Karnataka: Rs 5.6 Cr Unaccounted Cash, Over 100Kg Gold, Silver Jewellery Seized From Jeweller's House

In a major haul ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, unaccounted cash of Rs 5.60 crore along with over 100 kg of gold and silver ornaments were seized by the Karnataka Police during raids at a jewellery store owner’s house in state's Bellary area.
Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a jewellery store owner’s house in Brucepet police station area, police sources said.
Apart from the cash, 3 kg of gold, 103 kg of silver jewellery, and 68 silver bars worth approximately Rs 2 crore were seized by Karnataka Police.
The jewellery shop owner, Naresh, was taken into custody and was being interrogated, an NDTV report cited police as saying.
Advertisement
The police suspect a possible hawala link and have registered a case under section 98 of the Karnataka Police Act, the report said, adding that the findings of the probe will be forwarded to the Income Tax department for further interrogation.
The owner has a jewellery store in Kambali Bazaar area.