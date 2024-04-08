National

Karnataka: Rs 5.6 Cr Unaccounted Cash, Over 100Kg Gold, Silver Jewellery Seized From Jeweller's House

The police suspect a possible hawala link and have registered a case under section 98 of the Karnataka Police Act, the report said, adding that the findings of the probe will be forwarded to the Income Tax department for further interrogation.

Advertisement

PTI
Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a jewellery store owner’s house in Brucepet police station area, sources said. Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a major haul ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, unaccounted cash of Rs 5.60 crore along with over 100 kg of gold and silver ornaments were seized by the Karnataka Police during raids at a jewellery store owner’s house in state's Bellary area.

Follow Election News LIVE Updates

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a jewellery store owner’s house in Brucepet police station area, police sources said.

Apart from the cash, 3 kg of gold, 103 kg of silver jewellery, and 68 silver bars worth approximately Rs 2 crore were seized by Karnataka Police.

The jewellery shop owner, Naresh, was taken into custody and was being interrogated, an NDTV report cited police as saying.

Advertisement

The police suspect a possible hawala link and have registered a case under section 98 of the Karnataka Police Act, the report said, adding that the findings of the probe will be forwarded to the Income Tax department for further interrogation.

The owner has a jewellery store in Kambali Bazaar area.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Rhodes Ends Roman's Reign At WrestleMania, Crowned New Undisputed WWE Champion
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Holds Rally In Bastar; Former Andhra CM Naidu Promises 'Cheaper Good Quality Liquor'
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused