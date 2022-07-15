Karnataka Reports 977 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Karnataka on Friday reported 977 fresh coronavirus cases and one death taking the total infections and fatalities to 39,84,002 and 40,085 respectively, the State Health Department said.

The department in its daily COVID bulletin said 1,013 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,37,173 to date. Active cases stood at 6,702.

Of the total infections, Bengaluru urban district contributed 871 while there were 21 cases in Dharwad, 11 in Kolar, 10 in Ballari, and eight in Dakshina Kannada.

The lone death in the state occurred in Dharwad where a 73-year-old man died of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness in a hospital.

There were zero infections and fatalities in seven districts of the state. The positivity rate for the day was 3.73 percent, the department said.

As many as 26,150 tests were conducted, those included 18,934 RT-PCR tests. The total tests done to date were 6.73 crores.

A total of 1,03,426 people were inoculated, taking the total number of those vaccinated so far to 11.35 crore, the department said.