Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Lauds Police For Curbing Unethical Practises Within Ranks

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the state’s progress depends on maintaining law and order, crediting the police department for tackling unethical practices within its ranks.
Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day event after paying tributes to martyred officers, he said that if the police ensure peace and order, “the state’s development is possible.”
“The curbing of unethical policing is a good achievement. Similarly, a brake has been put on the menace of narcotic substances, and this should be managed even more effectively,” Siddaramaiah said, lauding the department’s efforts.
The Chief Minister noted that the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police stations have been made operational to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Caste communities. He stressed that these stations must function efficiently to uphold constitutional rights and values.
Underscoring the police force’s crucial role in preserving harmony, Siddaramaiah said, “Your role in controlling communal and evil forces is significant.”
“The police department also bears the responsibility of protecting the rights granted to citizens by the Constitution,” he added.
The Chief Minister also honoured eight police personnel from Karnataka and 191 others across the country who lost their lives in the line of duty, describing their sacrifice as priceless.
Announcing several welfare measures, Siddaramaiah said 116 individuals have been sanctioned compassionate appointments. He also announced that medical reimbursement for retired police personnel has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, and the annual health check-up allowance increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.
(with inputs from PTI)