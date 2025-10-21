Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Lauds Police For Curbing Unethical Practises Within Ranks

The Chief Minister also spoke about the establishment of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement police stations that have been made operational to prevent crimes against Scheduled Caste communities.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • While speaking at the Police Commemoration Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged police's efforts in limiting unethical practises within its ranks.

  • He stated that the state's progress is dependent on maintaining law and order.

  • He also raised the medical reimbursement for retired police personnel to Rs 1.5 lakh and the annual health check-up allowance Rs 1,500.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the state’s progress depends on maintaining law and order, crediting the police department for tackling unethical practices within its ranks.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day event after paying tributes to martyred officers, he said that if the police ensure peace and order, “the state’s development is possible.”

“The curbing of unethical policing is a good achievement. Similarly, a brake has been put on the menace of narcotic substances, and this should be managed even more effectively,” Siddaramaiah said, lauding the department’s efforts.

Representative image - PTI
Siddaramaiah Chairs First Meeting Of Greater Bengaluru Authority; BJP Boycotts Over ‘City Division’ Row

BY Outlook News Desk

The Chief Minister noted that the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) police stations have been made operational to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Caste communities. He stressed that these stations must function efficiently to uphold constitutional rights and values.

Underscoring the police force’s crucial role in preserving harmony, Siddaramaiah said, “Your role in controlling communal and evil forces is significant.”

Related Content
Related Content

“The police department also bears the responsibility of protecting the rights granted to citizens by the Constitution,” he added.

The Chief Minister also honoured eight police personnel from Karnataka and 191 others across the country who lost their lives in the line of duty, describing their sacrifice as priceless.

Announcing several welfare measures, Siddaramaiah said 116 individuals have been sanctioned compassionate appointments. He also announced that medical reimbursement for retired police personnel has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, and the annual health check-up allowance increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: PAK-W Win Toss, Choose To Bowl First

  2. India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

  3. PAK Vs SA LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Proteas Lose Openers After Pakistan Post 333 In Rawalpindi

  4. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Ravi Shastri's Backing

  5. Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  3. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  4. Is Only One Kind Of Student Politics Allowed To Thrive?

  5. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  2. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  3. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  4. Florida Councillor Faces Backlash Over Anti-Indian Remarks On X

  5. Trump Warns India of 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Purchases

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike