Karnataka: Cauvery, Kabini Rivers Breach Danger Mark; Flood Warning Issued For Low-Lying Areas

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Karnataka due to immense outflow from the KRS and Kabini Dams. As heavy rains continue in the region, the Cauvery River and Kabini rivers have also breached their danger mark and are expected to swell more.
Due to the swelling of rivers and heavy rains, a flood warning has been issued for Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts.
The KRS Dam reported an outflow last week as well due to heavy rains the region. However, as per the latest reports, the outflow has increased from 1.5 lakh cusecs to 1.7 lakh cusecs as of Wednesday evening.
Flood Warning Active; Villages, Low-Lying Areas Evacuated
The district administrations of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar have issued flood warning and urged people to avoid going to the riverbanks.
Tourists have also been banned from visiting Bharchukki Falls and Hogenakkal in Chamarajanagar district owing to the volume of water in the river till Friday.
In Mandya, 92 villages have been identified as vulnerable amid the flood risk and precautions are in place to evacuate the families. Farmers and fisherman have also been told to avoid going to the riverbanks and working in low-lying areas till the weather subsides.