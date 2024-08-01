National

Karnataka: Cauvery, Kabini Rivers Breach Danger Mark; Flood Warning Issued For Low-Lying Areas

Due to the swelling of rivers and heavy rains, a flood warning has been issued for Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts.

karnataka rains flood warning
Cauvery, Kabini Rivers Breach Danger Mark, Flood Warning Issued For Low-Lying Areas | Photo: Pexels
info_icon

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Karnataka due to immense outflow from the KRS and Kabini Dams. As heavy rains continue in the region, the Cauvery River and Kabini rivers have also breached their danger mark and are expected to swell more.

Due to the swelling of rivers and heavy rains, a flood warning has been issued for Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts.

Cloudburst reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday - PTI
Himachal Rains: 3 Killed, 40 Missing After Cloudburst In Mandi; Teams Deployed For Search And Rescue Ops

BY Outlook Web Desk

The KRS Dam reported an outflow last week as well due to heavy rains the region. However, as per the latest reports, the outflow has increased from 1.5 lakh cusecs to 1.7 lakh cusecs as of Wednesday evening.

Car submerged in water in Delhi amid heavy rains | - X/@sumedhasharma86
Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City

BY Outlook Web Desk

Flood Warning Active; Villages, Low-Lying Areas Evacuated

The district administrations of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar have issued flood warning and urged people to avoid going to the riverbanks.

Tourists have also been banned from visiting Bharchukki Falls and Hogenakkal in Chamarajanagar district owing to the volume of water in the river till Friday.

In Mandya, 92 villages have been identified as vulnerable amid the flood risk and precautions are in place to evacuate the families. Farmers and fisherman have also been told to avoid going to the riverbanks and working in low-lying areas till the weather subsides.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad No More: Cricket Fraternity Remembers Him As 'Thorough Gentleman'
  2. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  4. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Harmanpreet & Co Face Tough Test
  2. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  4. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Goon In CM’s Residence': Supreme Court Raps Bibhav Kumar In Swati Maliwal Assault Case
  2. Karnataka: Cauvery, Kabini Rivers Breach Danger Mark; Flood Warning Issued For Low-Lying Areas
  3. Weather News LIVE Updates: 173 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Delhi Gets Record Rain; Cloudburst Mayhem In Hill States
  4. Echoes Of Disaster: The Devastation And Recovery Efforts Following Wayanad Landslide
  5. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
Entertainment News
  1. Nikkhil Advani Reveals 'Messiah' Salman Khan Offered Him Work After He Cut Ties With Karan Johar
  2. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  3. Arijit Singh Granted Interim Relief From Bombay HC Against AI Tools
  4. Jonathan Majors Has THIS To Say On Getting Replaced By Robert Downey Jr. As The Villain In Marvel
  5. Natasa Stankovic Throws Hot Wheels-Themed Party On Agastya's Fourth Birthday, Netizens Troll Her For Not Inviting Hardik Pandya
US News
  1. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  2. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  3. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  4. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  5. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
World News
  1. Antony Blinken Aims To Ease Anxiety Over US Elections Amid 6-Nation Asia Tour
  2. British Journalist Seeking Meeting With Imran Khan Deported From Pakistan
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. British Police Charge 17-Year-Old With Murder Over Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Children
  5. Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Top Commander Fuad Shukr In Israeli Strike In Beirut
Latest Stories
  1. 'Squid Game Season 2' Release Date Announced With An Engaging New Teaser; Final Season Arriving In 2025
  2. Declare Wayanad Landslides ‘Calamity Of Severe Nature’: Shashi Tharoor Writes To Amit Shah
  3. 40,000 Palestinians Killed, Rising Tensions With Iran And No Sign Of Truce | 300 Days Of Israel-Hamas War
  4. Paris Olympics, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Final LIVE Updates: Swapnil Kusale Sixth After 15 Shots; 0.6 Behind Top Three
  5. India Vs Belgium Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Harmanpreet & Co Face Tough Test
  6. Paris Olympics Day 6 LIVE: No Luck For India In Men's 20km Racewalk; Lakshya Sen Vs HS Prannoy Round Of 16 Battle Today; Athletics Events Kick Off
  7. CAT 2024 Registration Live: Check Direct Link, Eligibility Criteria And Other Details Here
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: 173 Dead In Wayanad Landslides, Delhi Gets Record Rain; Cloudburst Mayhem In Hill States