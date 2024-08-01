National

Himachal Rains: 19 Missing After Cloudburst In Mandi; Teams Deployed For Search And Rescue Ops

On Wednesday, the regional Met office had issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated places of all Himachal Pradesh districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti, for Thursday. Warnings of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kinnaur districts were alos issued in Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst
Cloudburst reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday Photo: PTI
info_icon

Nineteen people have gone missing after a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Thaltukhod of Padhar subdivision in Mandi district on Thursday, an official said.

According to Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have also left for the spot.

Weather News Live Updates: Monsoon rains to lash over India - | Photo: PTI, AP
Weather News Highlights: Rain Lashes Over Madhya Pradesh; Light Showers Expected In Delhi-NCR

BY Outlook Web Desk

Himachal rains: Orange alert issued, warnings of landslides

On Wednesday, the regional Met office had issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated places of all Himachal Pradesh districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti, for Thursday.

Furthermore, a 'yellow' alert was also issued on Wednesday for heavy rain at isolated places from Friday. The wet spell in the state is predicted to last till August 6.

Monsoon across India - PTI
Weather Wrap: Schools Shut In Karnataka Town, Flash Floods In Himachal's Kullu After Cloudburst, 2 Dead In Manipur Landslide

BY Outlook Web Desk

Warnings of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kinnaur districts were alos issued in Wednesday

Commenting on the situation, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi told yesterday that 48 roads were closed and about 60 power schemes affected due to the recent spell of rain.

Car submerged in water in Delhi amid heavy rains | - X/@sumedhasharma86
Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City

BY Outlook Web Desk

Himachal received heavy rains on Wednesday

In the 24 hours ended at 5 pm, Dharamshala recorded 127.6 mm rainfall, followed by Una at 60.2 mm, Manali at 45 mm, Jogindernagar at 27 mm, Kangra at 21.6 mm, Saloni at 18.2 mm, Palampur at 17.4 mm, Nahan at 16.1 mm and Kasauli at 15 mm, the regional Met centre in Shimla said.

Data recorded till Tuesday showed that rain-related incidents had claimed 65 lives since the onset of monsoon on June 27. The state has also suffered losses to the tune of Rs 433 crore, according to the state's Emergency Operation Centre.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Women's Football Wrap: US, Spain Lead Groups; Brazil's Marta Sent Off In Tears
  2. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  4. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  5. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
Tennis News
  1. Has Nadal Played His Last Match At Roland Garros? Here's What He Said After Paris Olympics Ouster
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  4. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  2. Landslides A Regular Affair In The Fragile Himalayas Of Himachal, Uttarakhand
  3. Wayanad Landslide: Tales Of Loss And Survival From Ground Zero
  4. Himachal Rains: 19 Missing After Cloudburst In Mandi; Teams Deployed For Search And Rescue Ops
  5. Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City
Entertainment News
  1. Natasa Stankovic Throws Hot Wheels-Themed Party On Agastya's Fourth Birthday, Netizens Troll Her For Not Inviting Hardik Pandya
  2. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  3. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  4. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  5. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
US News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
World News
  1. ‘Elon Musk, Whoever Messes With Me…’: What's Behind Venezuelan President's Fight Challenge
  2. Iran Orders Attack On Israel After Haniyeh's Killing; Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates
  3. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  4. Cyberattack Caused The Second Microsoft Outage? Tech Giant Says This
  5. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh, Badminton QF Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When To Watch SatChi In Action
  5. Horoscope For August 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  6. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  8. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams