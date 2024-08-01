National

Himachal Rains: 19 Missing After Cloudburst In Mandi; Teams Deployed For Search And Rescue Ops

On Wednesday, the regional Met office had issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated places of all Himachal Pradesh districts, barring Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti, for Thursday. Warnings of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kinnaur districts were alos issued in Wednesday.