Monsoon has been brutal in India this year and the lanslides in Kerala's Wayanad on Tuesday has shocked the nation as the death toll stands at 70 so far and hundreds are feared trapped as rescue operations are underway.
The heavy rains in Karnataka has risen the water level of several rivers including Netravati causing floods.
Flash floods have been reported in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu after a cloudburst on Tuesday, Manipur has also witnessed deaths due to landslides today.
Kerala: Landslides Hit Waynad Killing Nearly 70 People And Trapped Hundreds
Heavy rains caused massive landslides in the hilly areas of Kerala's Wayanad district early Tuesday, resulting in at least 70 deaths and fears that the toll could rise as hundreds are believed to be trapped under the debris. The landslides struck suddenly, catching many off-guard while they were asleep. Emergency services are working urgently to rescue survivors amid frantic calls for help.
District Collector Meghasree D R reported that the current death toll is 45. Of these, 36 deaths are linked to a landslide in Chooralmala, and nine bodies were recovered from the Chaliyar River in Malappuram.
Rescue teams were working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded, with the Indian Army joining the efforts. Besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state government has also deployed disaster response teams from the police and the fire force to affected areas.
Hundreds are feared to be trapped in the landslides, but authorities have not confirmed this.
Karnataka: Netravati River Water Level Rises Causing Floods; Several Schools Shut
Heavy rains have been battering the Beltangady taluk since Monday night, causing the Netravati and Mrityunjaya rivers to overflow.
This has led to traffic disruptions due to a fallen tree on Charmadi Ghat. Low-lying areas are flooded, and water has reached farmlands near the riverbanks. The front portion of Pajiradka Sri Sadashiveshwara Temple near Dharmasthala is also under water due to the rising river levels.
Some rural government schools have declared self-imposed holidays to prevent accidents.
In response to the situation, tahsildar Prithvi Sanickam declared holidays for primary and high schools on Tuesday, July 30. However, this order was issued only in the morning, causing problems for teachers and students who were already on their way to school.
Due to continuous rains in the ghat region, the Netravati River's water level reached 7.9 meters on Tuesday morning. Some low-lying areas, including the main road at Ajilamogaru of Bantwal, are already flooded, and if the water continues to rise, there could be serious flooding.
The river water has started covering the roads, affecting students who usually travel by auto-rickshaws and vans in the city. In rural areas along the riverbanks, such as Balthila and Perne, students have to walk to school.
In response to the flooding risk, the Bantwal tahsildar has also instructed school committees to declare holidays if their schools are at risk.
Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst Causes Flash Floods In Kullu
A footbridge and three makeshift sheds, including a liquor shop, were washed away following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Tosh Nallah in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place in the Tosh area of Manikaran early in the morning and no loss of life was reported, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Torul S Raveesh said, adding that a team has been sent to the spot to assess the situation.
The local meteorological office has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning in seven districts of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Met has also sounded a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain at isolated places on August 2 and 3 .
Manipur: Landslide Kills Mother, Infant In Tamenglong
A mother and her infant son died following a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place late on Monday at Dimthanlong village, they said.
A police constable was also injured after his house was swept away in the landslide, an official said. He has been brought to Imphal for treatment, and his health condition is critical, the official added.
Several parts of Manipur have recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, the Met Department said.
