Kerala: Landslides Hit Waynad Killing Nearly 70 People And Trapped Hundreds

Heavy rains caused massive landslides in the hilly areas of Kerala's Wayanad district early Tuesday, resulting in at least 70 deaths and fears that the toll could rise as hundreds are believed to be trapped under the debris. The landslides struck suddenly, catching many off-guard while they were asleep. Emergency services are working urgently to rescue survivors amid frantic calls for help.