Karnataka Announces Uniform Fare For City Taxis, App-Based Cab Services

Karnataka Transport Department on Saturday announced that city taxis and those operating through app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola will now have to follow an uniformed fare structure.
The new fare structure has divided the cabs into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle.
The revised fares for cabs would be applicable across the state with immediate effect.
Before this, the fares were different for the two categories of taxis.
For vehicles whose purchase cost is Rs 10 lakh or below, the minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 100 for up to four km with a charge of Rs 24 for every additional km.
For those costing between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, the minimum fare is Rs 115, and per km cost Rs 28. For those costing above 15 lakh, minimum fare is set at Rs 130 with Rs 32 charged for each additional kilometre.
The directive explicitly prohibits cab aggregators from imposing additional fees.
Regarding waiting charges, the initial five minutes are complimentary, with subsequent minutes incurring a charge of Re 1 each.
The recent directive stipulates that app-based aggregators are authorized to levy a five per cent GST along with toll charges from passengers.
For cab bookings made between 12 am and 6 am, operators have the discretion to impose an additional 10 per cent charge.