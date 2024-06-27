National

Kannada Actor Darshan's Wife Urges His Fans To Stay Calm

Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday shared a fan art on her Instagram account along with a message in which she called her husband's fans "celebrities" and said that the actor was "touched" by the support he was getting.

Instagram
Kannada actor Darshan | Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who has been arrested in a murder case, has urged his fans to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds.

Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday shared a fan art on her Instagram account along with a message in which she called her husband's fans "celebrities" and said that the actor was "touched" by the support he was getting.

"Call for all our celebrities. You all know how much Darshan loves you. It is sad that we are in this situation today and that we have to stay at a distance from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside and it has touched his heart," Vijayalakshmi said.

Darshan has urged all his celebrities to stay calm and focus on doing good deeds. He is sure that he will be a part of your prayers, she said.

"We have immense faith in the judicial system of our nation and am sure there will be brighter days ahead. I firmly believe that those attempting to harm Darshan through words/action during his absence will be taken care of by Mother Chamundeshwari," she said.

Vijayalakshmi urged the actor's fans to keep supporting him in these hard times, saying, "Your being calm will be our biggest strength. This too shall pass. Truth will Triumph."

A total of 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the alleged killing of Renukaswamy.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Darshan and the other accused are currently in judicial custody.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: President Murmu Addresses Parliament; AAP MPs Hold Protests In Parl Premises
  2. All Measures In Place For Implementation Of Three New Criminal Laws In Telangana: Official
  3. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
  4. Sensex Breaches Historic 79,000-Mark To Reach New All-Time High, Nifty Also Hits Record Peak
  5. Meghalaya: Woman Beaten By Men For Allegedly Having Extra-Marital Affair; 5 Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  3. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Dynamics He Shares With His Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma
  5. Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'
Sports News
  1. Chris Silverwood Calls Time On Sri Lanka Coaching, Steps Down After T20 World Cup Disappointment
  2. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  3. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Statistical Highlights From First Semi-Final
  4. CZE 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Tempers Flare As Turkiye Edge Out Czechia In Dramatic Clash - In Pics
  5. Mexican Cricket Fans Aim To Expand Sport With New Teams
World News
  1. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  2. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  3. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  2. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  6. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News LIVE: President Murmu Addresses Parliament; AAP MPs Hold Protests In Parl Premises
  8. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final