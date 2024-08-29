Kangana Ranaut Slams SAD-A's Simranjit Mann For 'She Can Tell How Rape Happens' Remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann for his derogatory remarks, mentioning rape, against her.
Former MP Simranjit Singh Mann made the remarks, mentioning “rape”, when a reporter in Karnal asked him to comment on a recent interview given by the Mandi MP.
"Kangana ko rape ka tajurba hai, wo bata sakti hai, rape kaise hota hai [Kangana has experience of rape, she can tell how rape happens]," said Mann when he was asked to comment on Kangana's recent controversial remarks that "bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.
ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Neither Permitted Nor Authorised: BJP On Mandi MP’s Remarks On Farmers Protest
The actor-politician recently posted a clip from an interview with a Hindi daily in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership.
Mann, a former IPS official who has been a proponent of Khalistan, was in Karnal to attend a party event. The Haryana Assembly polls are being held on October 1.
Reacting to Mann's remarks. Kangana Ranaut said on X on Thursday that "it seems this country will never stop trivialising rape".
"Today this senior politician compared getting raped to riding a bicycle no wonder rapes and violence against women for fun, is so deep rooted in the psyche of this patriarchal nation that it is casually used to tease or mock a women even if she is a high profile filmmaker or politician," Kangana Ranaut wrote on X.