JLN Stadium Track Closed Till Nov 15, Triggers Minor Athlete Protest

SAI booking for concerts and events bars training access post-Para Worlds, prompting SAI-affiliated athletes to write to authorities over disrupted prep for All India University meet.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Track inaccessible till Nov 15 for concerts (Travis Scott Oct 18-19, Akon Nov 9); SAI enforces booking terms.

  • SAI-affiliated para and junior athletes denied entry since Oct 5; cite upcoming meets needing JLN access.

  • SAI notes contractual obligations; athletes seek urgent intervention for training resumption

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium's Mondo track has been closed to athletes until November 15, 2025, due to bookings for concerts and events, sparking a minor protest from national-level track and field athletes who have been denied training access since the World Para Athletics Championships ended on October 5.

The closure, confirmed by Sports Authority of India (SAI), follows the stadium's use for the Para Worlds and subsequent events, including Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour on October 18-19 and Akon on November 9. SAI stated the venue is booked till October 28, with the booking party required to restore conditions, but athletes report ongoing inaccessibility.

Athletes, including para competitors, attempted to resume training but were stopped without explanation. Junior athlete Latika Bhanot said, "We have the All India University meet next month, and need to train." Rahul Raj Mahato, 15, expressed worry for the Inter-School Zonal Meet.

The athletes wrote to SAI and authorities, noting JLN's role in Khelo India and Fit India schemes. SAI had renovated the track recently, but post-event debris and setups persist.

