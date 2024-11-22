National

J&K CM Abdullah Demands 'Transparent' Probe Into Alleged Torture Of 5 Civilians By Army In Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also order court martial for those found guilty in the case.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah J&K Assembly session
J&K Assembly session | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
info_icon

The alleged torture of five civilians by Army personnel in Kishtwar has triggered angry reactions from various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, notably from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has demanded a transparent investigation and court martial for those found guilty.

The controversy erupted following the Nagrota-based XV Corps' announcement of an inquiry into claims of brutal torture inflicted on five residents of Kuath village in the region.

Disturbing footage circulating online showed the individuals struggling to walk, their faces marked with injuries.

On November 20, the Army initiated operations in the Mughal Maidan area of the district based on intelligence inputs regarding terrorist movements.

The White Knight Corps later acknowledged the reports of mistreatment of civilians, stating, "An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow-up action will be ensured."

Abdullah, speaking to reporters, expressed the need for a thorough and transparent investigation.

"If there is evidence against the soldiers involved, they should be court-martialed and punished," he asserted, lamenting the repeated nature of such incidents.

"It is unfortunate that our people have not learned anything from the past," the chief minister added, recalling previous cases where civilians faced severe consequences.

"This is not the first such incident when people have been called to camps and beaten. I thank God that none of them have lost their precious lives. We have witnessed such incidents in the past where people have been called to police camps and they have lost their precious lives to torture," Abdullah said.

The incident involving the alleged beating of the five civilians has revived memories of a tragic event in which three youths lost their lives after enduring brutal torture in the Poonch area last year.

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reiterated the call for swift action against the Army personnel implicated in the alleged ill-treatment.

"The allegations of severe torture from Kishtwar remind us of earlier incidents this year in Bafliaz Surankote," she stated on social media.

Mufti identified four of the victims as Sajad Ahmad, Abdul Kabir, Mushtaq Ahmad and Mehraj-ud-Din, claiming that they were summoned to the Army camp for questioning and subjected to extreme physical violence.

She highlighted their dire condition, stating that they had to be carried to a hospital due to their injuries.

In a statement, Mufti urged the Union territory government to conduct an impartial investigation and hold those responsible accountable, emphasising the necessity of protecting civilian safety and dignity.

She also called for civil society's involvement in monitoring the situation to ensure justice is served.

Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari echoed the concerns, describing the reports of brutal torture as deeply troubling and demanding a thorough investigation and severe punishment for those responsible.

"Such incidents should not be tolerated. My deepest sympathies are with the victims," he stated.

As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring accountability and restoring trust in the institutions tasked with protecting civilians in the region.

