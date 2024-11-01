National

J&K BJP MLA Devender Rana Passes Away At 59; Condolences Pour In

Rana was recently re-elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from the Nagrota segment of Jammu district, securing the seat for a second term.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
BJP MLA Devender Rana from Jammu passes away at 59
BJP MLA Devender Rana from Jammu passes away at 59 Photo: X/@DevenderSRana
info_icon

Senior BJP leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana, brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad. He was 59.

According to a senior BJP leader, Rana was undergoing treatment at the hospital. He is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, their daughters Devyani and Ketki, and son Adhiraj Singh.

As the news of Rana's death spread, hundreds of people, including political leaders, gathered at his residence in the Gandhinagar area of Jammu. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also rushed to his house.

Rana, who turned to politics from business as he built a multi-crore business from scratch, was a strong voice for Jammu's Dogra community.

Rana was recently re-elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from the Nagrota segment of Jammu district, securing the seat for a second term.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock and grief over Rana's sudden demise. "In his passing, we have lost a patriotic and widely respected leader who was committed to the well-being of the people of J&K. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," the LG's office posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary also expressed condolences. "This news is especially disheartening on an auspicious day (Diwali). My condolences are extended to his family and PMO @DrJitendraSingh ji on the loss of his younger brother. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Choudhary wrote on X.

PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences. "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devender Rana Ji. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Mufti said on X.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP said his untimely demise is a great loss to the party and to the people of J&K. "His contribution and dedication to society will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace, and may God provide strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss," the party posted on X.

Congress National General Secretary and MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir expressed his shock and sorrow over Rana's death.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased. Having interacted with him in politics and beyond, Rana was a great, supportive, and visionary leader, an entrepreneur whose business acumen created opportunities for many in J&K," Mir wrote on X.

Other political leaders including Sajad Lone, Junaid Matoo, Sunil Sharma, Tarun Chugh, Sham Lal Sharma, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali also offered their condolences on Rana's passing.

Once a trusted lieutenant of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and his political advisor during his previous tenure as chief minister, Rana held considerable sway among Muslims, particularly the Gujjar community in Jammu.

Born into a Dogra family in Jammu's Doda district in 1965, he was the son of former bureaucrat Rajinder Singh Rana and the brother of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

After earning a degree in civil engineering from NIT Kurukshetra, Rana ventured into business, founding his own automobile company. He led the creation of the Jamkash Vehicleades Group, a multi-crore enterprise, and a cable TV channel from scratch, establishing himself as a top entrepreneur in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rana began his political career with the National Conference (NC), where he rose to prominence as a key strategist and advisor, expanding the party's base in Jammu as Provincial President.

As a trusted aide to Omar Abdullah, he played a significant role in shaping party strategies in Jammu. In his debut bid for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Rana contested from the Nagrota assembly segment -- a BJP stronghold -- and won it for the NC, defeating the BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma, a three-time MP.

This victory underscored his ability to connect with a diverse voter base. He had previously served as an MLC and as NC's Provincial President since 2009.

After the abrogation of Article 370, Rana became a vocal advocate for the Jammu Declaration, calling for statehood restoration specifically for the Jammu region. His stance clashed with the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a coalition seeking the restoration of Article 370 and statehood for the entire Jammu and Kashmir region.

In October 2021, after more than two decades with the NC, Rana resigned and joined the BJP. His deep roots in the Jammu region and close connections with local communities made him a prominent figure in J&K politics, particularly for the BJP.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Forward To
  2. India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test: Prediction, Head To Head, Mumbai Weather Forecast, Wankhede Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  3. IPL 2025 Retentions: Who Said What Ahead Of Auction - Reactions, Insights From Players And Coaches
  4. IPL 2025: Ten High-Profile Players Not Retained, Heading For Mega Auction
  5. WI Vs ENG 1st ODI Highlights: West Indies Claim 8-Wicket Victory Over England Via DLS Method
Football News
  1. Women's Super League Matchday 6 Predictions: Skinner To Win 100th Man Utd Game, Chelsea To Stay Perfect
  2. Bayer Leverkusen Vs Stuttgart Preview: Xabi Alonso Calls For Defensive Improvement
  3. Liverpool Vs Brighton Preview: Key Players And Prediction For LIV v BHA Premier League Match
  4. Ruben Amorim Going To Man United? Things To Get Clearer After Sporting CP's Next Match
  5. Tottenham Vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K BJP MLA Devender Rana Passes Away At 59; Condolences Pour In
  2. The Identity Question At the Centre Of Jharkhand Poll Face-Off
  3. In Maharashtra Elections, It Is Every Man For Himself
  4. Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme Exists Only On Paper: Delhi Health Minister
  5. ‘Black Day’: Valley-Based Parties Skip J&K Union Territory Foundation Day Event
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. The Deathly Waltz That Is US-Israel Ties
  2. The Resurgence Of Donald Trump
  3. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
  4. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  5. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know