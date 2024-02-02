Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has urged for a larger representation of his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), in the newly formed state cabinet led by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar. Manjhi, whose son Santosh Suman is already a minister in the NDA government, has expressed the need for an additional cabinet berth, specifically for an upper caste candidate.
Jitan Ram Manjhi Pushes For Increased Representation In Bihar Cabinet For Hindustani Awam Morcha
Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi advocates for greater diversity in the state cabinet, urging the inclusion of an upper caste leader from his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, in the newly formed government led by Nitish Kumar.
Manjhi stated that prior to the government's formation, he had communicated the party's desire for two cabinet berths to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Emphasizing the importance of diverse representation, he mentioned the inclusion of a minister from the Scheduled Castes and now seeks one from the upper caste, with Anil Kumar, a Bhumihar politician, being the proposed candidate.
Advertisement
Having recently rejoined the BJP-led NDA after leaving in 2022, Manjhi believes that the saffron party should support his demand. He highlighted the inclusivity of the cabinet by pointing out the appointment of an Independent minister, without explicitly naming Sumit Kumar Singh, who hails from an influential Rajput family.
Advertisement
Manjhi revealed that he has discussed his request with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and is optimistic that it will be considered during the upcoming cabinet expansion. He warned that neglecting this demand would be perceived as an injustice, underlining the party's loyalty to the NDA despite temptations from the Mahagathbandhan. Manjhi attributed the demand to the social dynamics of the Magadh region, his home region.