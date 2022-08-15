Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Jharkhand On Path Of Rapid Development: Governor Ramesh Bais

Outgoing Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais
Governor Ramesh Bais said the state is now on the path of rapid development and the government is determined to provide benefits

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 8:52 pm

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday said the state is now on the path of rapid development and the government is determined to provide benefits of welfare schemes to people residing in remote areas. 

The state has achieved success in reducing malnutrition, anaemia and infant mortality, while road, rail, and air connectivity have expanded, he claimed. The governor, however, expressed concern over the scanty rainfall this monsoon and said the Hemant Soren government is monitoring the situation. 

"After proper evaluation of the drought situation, the government will take appropriate action," he said. Bais asserted that the state government is "insistently working on agriculture, rural development, education, health, industrial and tourism development".

"Jharkhand's ranking has improved in cleanliness and innovation, according to a report of Government of India,” the governor said after unfurling the tricolour in the state's second capital Dumka.

In order to provide employment within the state to local youths and prevent migration, the JMM-led government has introduced the Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates in Private Sector Act, 2021, he said. The law aims at providing 75 per cent employment for local people in the private sector.

Bais said the state government has directed all the departments to fill up the vacant posts expeditiously. The Santhal region has also made rapid progress with improving air and waterways, he claimed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Deoghar Airport, which is now connected with Delhi and Kolkata with regular flight services. 

Under the regional connectivity scheme of the Centre, a route for direct flight service from Dumka to Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi has also been approved, he said. A multi-modal terminal has been constructed under the Jal Marg Vikas Project on the Ganga river in Sahebganj, and an industrial-cum-logistics park is also proposed for the economic and social development of the district, Bais said.

"For the industrial development of the Santhal region, a plastic park is being built at Devipur in Deoghar with help of the Centre. It is likely to be functional by March 2023. About 100 units are proposed to be set up under the project, which will provide direct and indirect jobs to around 7,000 people," he said.

Jharkhand is one of the leading states in the country in silk production and Santhal Pargana plays an important role in it, he said. “All districts of the Santhal region have been identified to be developed as export hubs. An action plan is being prepared to promote exports. As many as 1,375 Tasar growers of Dumka have been trained in 2021-22,” the governor said. In an order to promote sports and tourism, the government has also unveiled policies, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

