Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jharkhand High Court Bans Promotions Of State Government Employees

Justice SN Pathak passed the order while hearing a PIL which claimed that a recent decision of the police department will hamper the general category employees’ prospect of getting promotions.

undefined
Jharkhand High Court File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 10:15 pm

The High Court of Jharkhand on Thursday put a ban on all promotions in government departments in the state.

Justice SN Pathak passed the order while hearing a PIL which claimed that a recent decision of the police department will hamper the general category employees’ prospect of getting promotions.

The court ordered the Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha and the state government to file affidavits on the matter.

Related stories

HC Dismisses CBI Probe Plea By Arrested Jharkhand MLA In cash Haul Case

Jharkhand MLAs' Cash Seizure: Bengal CID Teams ‘Detained’ In Delhi, Guwahati

West Bengal Police In Assam To Probe Cash Recovery From Jharkhand MLAs

The next date of hearing has been fixed for August 18.

Petitioner Shrikant Dubey submitted that the DGP issued an order on June 23 on granting promotions to assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) to the post of sub-inspectors (SI).

According to the petitioner, the DGP’s order stated that ASIs in the reserved category can seek promotion in the general category while no such liberty is given to candidates in the general category.

This will also create a division between the ASIs of the general and reserved categories in the police force, he claimed.

The candidates in the reserved category will get an advantage while those in the general category will face hurdles in getting promotion as the number of (SI) positions would be decreased for them, the petitioner stated.

Earlier in January 2020, the state government had on its own put an embargo on the promotion of employees over compliance with SC/ST reservation rules. The matter was challenged in the high court which asked the government to lift the ban in January this year.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Jharkhand HC Promotions. State Government Employees Ban On Promotion Judiciary Jharkhand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis