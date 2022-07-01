Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Jharkhand CM Soren Inaugurates Park Built To Conserve Jurassic-era Fossils

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a park built to conserve the Jurassic-era fossils found in Rajmahal hills, in Sahebganj.

undefined
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 10:02 am

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated a 95-acre park on Rajmahal hills in Sahebganj, built to preserve the Jurassic-era fossils found at the site. The fossil park in Mandro block, constructed at a cost of Rs 10.79 crore, will also promote eco-tourism, besides generating livelihood for locals, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Soren said, “This is one of the biggest treasure troves we have in Jharkhand. Mandro hill is one of the rarest places in the world with such fossil finds... I will visit the park again, and stay back for a day here to learn more about the fossils,” he said.

Several plants and animal fossils of the Jurassic era, estimated to be 200 -145 million years old, have been found on Rajmahal hills -- which run north-south for 193 km from Sahebganj in Jharkhand to Rampurhat in West Bengal – over the past century. Palaeobotanist Birbal Sahani is said to be the first one to have conducted an extensive study of the fossils.

Related stories

Probe Against Hemant Soren: No Interim Order From SC On Jharkhand Govt Appeal Challenging High Court Order

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Forms High-Level Panel To Probe Ranchi Violence

Jharkhand To Soon Come Out With Sector Specific Policies For Clean Fuel: Hemant Soren

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Sahebganj, Manish Tiwary told PTI, “The park has several facilities including a museum-cum-auditorium, a mini-laboratory, and an eco-tourism complex. It has been built with the objective of generating awareness about the importance of fossil preservation, eco-tourism promotion, and livelihood opportunity creation for locals here”. Private vehicles are not allowed in the park, he said.

“Only battery-operated auto-rickshaw will be able to ply inside, which, in a way, will create job opportunities for locals,” he said. Besides, there is a rest house, where students and researchers could stay and study, Tiwari explained. 

“Sidhu-Kanhu University, Dumka, will soon tie-up with Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences in Uttar Pradesh to carry forward the research work on the fossils,” he said.

Tags

National Jurassic-era Fossils Hemant Soren Sahebganj Mandro Hill Eco-tourism Birbal Sahni Institute Of Palaeosciences
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places In West Bengal To See The Ceremonial Rathayatra

Five Places In West Bengal To See The Ceremonial Rathayatra

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s