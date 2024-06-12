National

Jharkhand: Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe

The accused, Anuj Kumar Ravi (28), was arrested by ACB officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 to clear a payment, the official said.

Representational Image
Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed While Accepting Bribe | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Jharkhand's Palamu unit on Wednesday caught an engineer red-handed while he was accepting a bribe, an official said.

The accused is an assistant engineer-cum-block programming officer in Garwah district's Chinia Block, the official said. The accused, Anuj Kumar Ravi (28), was arrested by ACB officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 to clear a payment, the official said.

He was brought to the Medininagar bureau of the ACB and forwarded to judicial custody today, the Superintendent of Police of ACB (Palamu), Sadique Rizvi, said.

According to the complainant's written statement, he had carried out work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act to dig a farm pond.

The accused engineer was demanding a bribe to clear the payment. The complainant was reluctant to pay the bribe and registered a complaint with ACB's Palamu unit.

Following the verification of the allegation, the ACB formed a team and laid a trap.

The team arrested the engineer from his residence in Kanchanpur while he was accepting the bribe, Rizvi added.

