Jewar Airport Will Turn Region Into Employment and Investment Hub: Naidu

Civil Aviation Minister says the Noida International Airport will boost jobs, trade and connectivity, transforming Jewar into a major economic centre.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
1st test flight lands at Noida Airport, Jewar
Jewar Airport Will Turn Region Into Employment and Investment Hub: Naidu | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said the Noida International Airport at Jewar will drive employment, investment and economic growth across Uttar Pradesh and the country.

  • Built at around ₹11,200 crore, the airport’s first phase includes a four-kilometre runway and international travel facilities, and is planned as an “aerotropolis” with cargo and aviation infrastructure.

  • Praising Narendra Modi and the UDAN scheme, Naidu said improved connectivity and the MRO facility will create jobs and turn Jewar from a crime-linked region into a hub of development.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday said the Noida International Airport at Jewar would transform the region into a hub for employment, investment and economic growth, asserting that the project would benefit not just Uttar Pradesh but the entire country.

Delivering his address in Hindi at the inauguration ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu described the occasion as a matter of pride for the nation and congratulated people on the launch of the "grand and glorious" airport.

"This is a moment of great happiness not only for Jewar, Uttar Pradesh or Delhi-NCR, but for the entire country," he said, adding that the national capital had received "another heartbeat" with the development of the airport.

The first phase of the airport built at a cost of around Rs 11,200 crore, the airport, with its four-kilometre-long runway, is fully equipped for international air travel, he said.

Related Content
Rajendra Chauhan with members who helped him return to India - null
After Years Of Legal Ordeal In Doha, UP Carpenter Returns Home With Community And Embassy Help
representational image | - Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
47 Border Villages In Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri To Be Developed
Congress leaders leave for Chail ahead of the polling for two Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, in an attempt to keep the flock together, in Shimla. - | Photo: PTI
Day In Pics: March 14, 2026
Alliance Air regional aircraft departs the airport, climbing above a grassy runway in Uttar Pradesh - null
Uttar Pradesh's Seamless Mobility: Powering An Economy
Related Content

Highlighting the design of the terminal, Naidu said passengers visiting the airport would experience the "identity and pride of Uttar Pradesh", reflecting the Prime Minister's vision of "development along with heritage".

He said the project is being developed not merely as an airport but as an "aerotropolis" under the guidance of the Prime Minister, with integrated cargo facilities that would help products manufactured in the region reach markets across the country and the world.

Naidu said the upcoming Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility spread over 40 acres would provide opportunities for local youth to connect with the aviation sector and become self-reliant.

"Earlier, people from Jewar and nearby areas used to travel to Delhi for work. Now, people from across the country and the world will come to Jewar for employment," he said.

The minister said the airport would open up opportunities across sectors such as ground handling, cargo, maintenance, security, real estate, hospitality, transport, tourism, logistics and agriculture.

Praising Modi's leadership, Naidu said air travel, which was once limited to a privileged few, has now become accessible to the common man.

He also highlighted the impact of the UDAN scheme in boosting the aviation sector and said it has been further strengthened for the next decade.

"The benefits of Jewar airport will reach the common citizens of the country, because for the Prime Minister, the common citizen is special," he said.

Naidu also noted that the day was significant as Modi completed a record 8,936 days as head of government, saying it reflected his continuous service to the nation without rest.

"He has not taken a single day off and works tirelessly for the country. His every step and vision is dedicated to India," he said.

The minister said he considered it a privilege to serve in the aviation sector under Modi's leadership and credited the Uttar Pradesh government for its support in executing the project.

He said under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has seen improvements in law and order, connectivity and investor confidence.

"Crime has reduced, commerce has increased, confusion has ended, connectivity has improved, corruption has been tackled, and confidence has grown," he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing under the "double-engine" government.

Naidu said the airport project would transform the image of Jewar, which was once associated with crime, into a hub of investment, development and employment.

He also thanked farmers, local residents, workers and companies involved in the project, including Zurich Airport and Tata Projects, calling it a "historic project" for the country.

The minister urged people to contribute towards realising the Prime Minister's vision of a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, saying India must demonstrate its strength to the world. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Padikkal-Kohli Dominate Powerplay, Hosts Race Towards Target | RCB - 89/1 (7)

  2. IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence On Injury, Hits Back At Critics Over Delhi Capitals Absence

  3. IPL 2026: Bangladesh Reverse Ban, Broadcast Set To Resume For Fans - Report

  4. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Who Is Abhinandan Singh? Defending Champions Hand Debut To UP Pacer Alongside Jacob Duffy

  5. R Ashwin Joins San Francisco Unicorns In MLC 2026, Set To Share Dressing Room With Haris Rauf

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Asia War Hits Home: Azadpur Mandi Vendors Struggle As Rising LPG Prices Impact Livelihoods

  2. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  2. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  3. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  4. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  5. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Nepal’s former PM Oli arrested over Gen Z protest crackdown last year

  2. Modi, Trump had productive conversation: White House on Tuesday talks

  3. Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Chief Kash Patel’s Personal Email, Leak Files

  4. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  5. Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?