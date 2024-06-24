Jaipur Man Assigns ‘Price Tags’ To Women Tourists, Police Take Action | Video

A man has been detained by police in Jaipur, after a video showed him harassing women tourists at Amer Fort, a popular tourist destination. The accused, who runs an Instagram handle under the name @guru__brand0000, posted several videos showing him making derogatory remarks and assigning "rate tags" to women tourists.
In one video, he is heard saying, "She is available for ₹150, she is for ₹200, you can get her for ₹500 and this one is for ₹300." The woman, who did not understand Hindi, continued to wave at the camera.
Watch the video here:
As the video went viral on social media, several X users tagged the Jaipur Police, demanding action against him. Responding to the posts, the police said they have detained the man and the case is being investigated.
An First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the accused under sections 354 (pertaining to assault or use of criminal force on any woman) and 505 (2) of the IPC, 66D of the IT Act and 13 (1), 13 (2) of the Rajasthan Tourism Business Act.
In a post on X, the Jaipur Police said, "A reel is going viral on the internet through Instagram, in which the police took strict action against the accused who touched some foreign female tourists, behaved indecently and made baseless false statements."
"During the investigation it was found that the accused used to force the tourists to buy the goods from his own designated shops," the Jaipur Police added.