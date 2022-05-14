Saturday, May 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

J&K’s SIA Raids 12 Places In Terror-Financing Case

Jammu and Kashmir: State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids in Jammu, Kathua, Doda and Kashmir.

J&K’s SIA Raids 12 Places In Terror-Financing Case
Security forces on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir.(File photo-Representational image) Representative Image/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 May 2022 8:12 am

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has conducted raids at 12 locations, including at the native house of the APHC Pakistan chairman in Bhadarwah, in connection with a terror-financing case, officials said.

The case was registered at the Gandhinagar police station and subsequently transferred to the SIA for an in-depth investigation, they said.

The sleuths of the investigating agency, with the assistance of the local police, carried out raids in Jammu, Kathua, Doda and Kashmir on Friday, the officials said.

Related stories

‘Hybrid’ Militant, Associate Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

Jammu And Kashmir: Jamia Masjid Committee Regrets Conditions In Holding Eid Prayers

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Greets People On Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida

They also raided a house in Bhadarwah's Masjid Mohalla locality. 

According to reports, raids were conducted at the residence and shop of a man selling electronic items.

The reports said the SIA raided the house of Zubair Khateeb in the Masjid Mohalla locality.

Zubair's father Hussain Khateeb is reportedly in Pakistan for more than 20 years. Khateeb is associated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The reports said a Wifi router was seized from his shop. (With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) Raids Terror Financing Terrorism APHC Pakistan Bhaderwah Jammu Kashmir Kathua Doda
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Elon Musk Might Choose Indonesia Over India For Tesla's Manufacturing Base

Why Elon Musk Might Choose Indonesia Over India For Tesla's Manufacturing Base

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)