J-K LG Sinha Chairs Amarnath Shrine Board Meeting Reviews Projects

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired the 43rd meeting of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) in Delhi and said his administration is committed to ensuring a hassle-free pilgrimage.

During the meeting, the members discussed various ongoing and upcoming projects, an official release said.

This year, 3.65 lakh pilgrims visited the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas from June 30 to August 11.

According to the release, the board was informed that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had been asked to restore and maintain both stretches of the yatra track - the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The members were also apprised about the upcoming Yatri Niwas at different locations to increase the holding capacity of the yatris at prominent places.

During the meeting, directions were issued for early preparation of all the yatra-related works and ensuring their allotment by March next year, the release said.

Prof Mandeep Singh of the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, gave a PowerPoint presentation on the project proposal for Yatri Niwas and a disaster management centre to be constructed at Majjeen village in Jammu, the release said.