Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Killed In Encounter In Anantnag, 3 Soldiers And 1 Civilian Injured

According to Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, the Hizbul Mujahideen commander has been identified as Nisar Khanday.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 7:32 am

A self-styled commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was killed while three soldiers and a civilian were injured in an overnight encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

"Terrorist Commander of proscribed #terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. #Incriminating materials, #arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle recovered. #Operation in progress," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

According to a police spokesman, the encounter began on Friday evening in the Rishipora area of Anantnag.

Police also confirmed that three soldiers and a civilian sustained injuries in the early exchange of firing with the militants.

"All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable," the spokesman said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

