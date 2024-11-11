'I've Done Nothing', Says Accused Sanjay Roy After Trial Begins In RG Kar Medic's Rape & Murder Case

The trial of the brutal rape and murder case of a woman doctor of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that shook the nation began on Monday and the prime accused in the case Sanjay Roy told reporters that he has done nothing and allegedly been framed.
The incident took place on August 9 and Roy was arrested a day later by Kolkata Police and then as per court's order, the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case proceedings. According to CBI, Roy committed the act and they have enough evidence but there have been speculations of the involvement of several others including the then principal of RG Kar Hospital, Sandip Ghosh.
The case gathered huge attention and highlighted the lack of safety of women in the city, several protests and rallies were taken out by the doctors in Kolkata nd across India along with common people who all cried for justice.
RG Kar Rape & Murder Case Trial Began
The proceedings were held in-camera at the court of additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das. Prime accused Sanjay Roy was present in the court.
The father of the victim was also present as a witness, PTI reported.
Roy was brought to the court in the afternoon and the proceedings are being held closed door.
What Did Prime Accused Tell Reporters?
The prime accused, while coming out of the court, claimed that he has been framed by the administration and he was not guilty.
“They did not let me speak even today. I’ve done nothing and have been framed,” Roy told reporters while being whisked away.
This is not the first time Roy made these allegations to the media.
On November 4, when charges were framed against him, he claimed that he is innocent.
Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).
Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the on-duty woman doctor’s body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar hospital.
The incident sparked an outrage nationwide.