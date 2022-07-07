Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Islamic Preachers Urge J&K Govt To Allow Friday Prayers At Kashmir’s Grand Mosque

Jammu and Kashmir: The historic grand mosque in downtown Srinagar’s Nowhatta area—Jamia Masjid has largely remained closed for congregational Friday prayers since August 2019, while Covid-19 pandemic also forced its closure for a long time.

Security forces deployed outside historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar PTI File Photo

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 5:01 pm

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the apex body of Islamic scholars and preachers in Kashmir, on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city.

In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the "illegal detention" of its patron and Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release him.

"Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, in this resolution, again urges the rulers and administration not to cause obstruction regarding the Friday prayers at the historical  Jama Masjid, Srinagar, the largest place of worship in Kashmir, so that Muslims can seek the pleasure of Allah at this great spiritual centre without any hindrance," the resolution released here read.

The historic Jamia Masjid has largely remained closed for congregational Friday prayers since August 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic also forced its closure for a long time.

On Farooq's detention, the MMU said due to his "arbitrary and illegal detention" detention, all his responsibilities and work have remained suspended, which is "highly regrettable and reprehensible".

It urged the government to release him in view of Eid-ul-Adha so that he can carry out his centuries-old religious obligations and responsibilities.

Expressing concern over the current social situation in Kashmir, the MMU said it feels there is a dire need for all-round reform of society.

"The excesses at weddings and other celebrations are glaring and need to be curtailed. We should follow the tradition of Prophet Muhammad in all matters and affairs of life," it said.

The resolution also called on people to celebrate Eid-ul Adha with simplicity and in line with the Islamic tradition. The resolution will be read out in all mosques of Kashmir on Friday. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

