ISKCON Bangalore To Distribute 1 Lakh 'Bhagavad Gitas'

ISKCON Bangalore group of temples aims to distribute one lakh Bhagavad Gita copies during the month-long 'Gita Daan Yajna', which would be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on December 3.

Seminars and philosophical discussions based on the Bhagavad Gita will also be organised during this period, ISKCON Bangalore said in a statement on Monday. The inaugural event on the occasion of 'Gita Jayanti' will be held at ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple located in Vasanthapura here.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Ministers R Ashoka and K Sudhakar, besides former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will be among those present at the inaugural function.

Various groups of children and adults will chant the 700 shlokas of the Gita in the temple complex. A multimedia video presentation of the Bhagavad Gita recitation by renowned devotional vocalist Vidyabhushana along with its translation in six languages will be released on the day, it was stated.

"The message of the Bhagavad Gita is universally applicable to all, irrespective of their country or religion and is much appreciated by great personalities in India and abroad," the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)