Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Innovation A Must In Modern Education: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said that Innovation should be encouraged by incorporating social, industrial and technological changes to make education appropriate to modern times.

Kalraj Mishra File Photo

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 4:00 pm

Innovation is of utmost importance in the field of modern education and it should be encouraged to adapt to changes at the global level, said Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday.

The governor said this addressing online a function organised on the occasion of the 19th Foundation Day of Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner.

Innovation should be encouraged by incorporating social, industrial and technological changes to make education appropriate to modern times, he said.

Mishra said girl students can excel in every field if they get opportunities as he congratulated the three girls who secured top positions in the UPSC exam, the results of which were declared recently.

He stressed on providing better environment and residential facilities to girls so that they could make the country and society proud.

He said education should expand the knowledge of students as well as develop in them the decision-making and creative ability.

