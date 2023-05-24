Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

IndiGo's Chandigarh-Ahmedabad Plane Experienced Tailwinds During Landing On Monday: Airline

Home National

IndiGo's Chandigarh-Ahmedabad Plane Experienced Tailwinds During Landing On Monday: Airline

On Monday, An IndiGo plane from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad experienced tailwinds during landing and did a go-around before making a safe landing a short while later, according to the airline.

IndiGo
IndiGo's Chandigarh-Ahmedabad Plane Experienced Tailwinds During Landing On Monday: Airline Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 8:12 pm

An IndiGo plane from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad experienced tailwinds during landing on Monday and did a go-around before making a safe landing a short while later, according to the airline.
     
Generally, strong tailwinds could make landing unstable for an aircraft.
     
As per reports, the aircraft was almost close to landing but took off again and later landed safely.
     
In a statement on Wednesday, IndiGo said its flight 6E 6056 operating from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad experienced tailwinds at landing at Ahmedabad airport.
     
"Keeping the passengers' safety in mind, the Captain performed a go-around and the aircraft landed safely a short while later at Ahmedabad. A passenger announcement was also made by the captain to keep all passengers informed," it said.
     
Details about the number of passengers were not available.

Advertisement

Tags

National IndiGo Chandigarh Ahmedabad Passengers Airline Airport Aircraft Tailwinds
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool