National

Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found: Report

The aircraft carrying 69 passengers and four crew members made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Sunday morning.

indigo airlines
Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found Photo: | Representational Image
info_icon

An Indigo airlines flight from Jabalpur to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport after a bomb threat note was found in the bathroom on the plane.

As per a Times Of India report, a note with the word "blast" written was stuck on the toilet seat, triggering panic among the passengers.

The aircraft carrying 69 passengers and four crew members made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Sunday morning.

Citing sources, TOI reports that the aircraft landed at around 9:20 AM at Nagpur airport. All passengers were evacuated and all cabin luggage was examined in light of the bomb threat.

As soon as the threat was communicated to air traffic control, all emergency services, such as fire tender, ambulance, and a quick reaction team of the Central Industrial Security Force were deployed.

An official comment from the airlines is awaited.

This is a developing story...

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WBBL 2024 Draft: List Of Indian Players Picked For Women's Big Bash League
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Fiery Khurram Shahzad Leaves BAN Six Down At Lunch
  3. Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors, Maharaja Trophy Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Record-Breaking Joe Root Edges England Closer To Sri Lanka Victory
  5. Maharaja Trophy 2024: Mysore Warriors Edge Out Hubli Tigers To Enter Final
Football News
  1. PL: Gunners Held 1-1 By The Seagulls - In Pics
  2. Barcelona 7-0 Real Valladolid, La Liga: Raphinha Hails Blaugrana After Statement Win
  3. Lazio 2-2 Milan, Serie A: Rafael Leao Salvages Draw But Rossoneri Still Winless
  4. Brentford 3-1 Southampton, EPL: Coach Frank Sees No Tactical Revamp With Toney Departure
  5. Manchester City 3-1 West Ham, Premier League: Guardiola Has 'No Words' For Hat-Trick Hero Haaland
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
  2. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  3. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  4. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  5. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Veiled Truths: What The Women In Phoolan Devi’s Village Do—And Do Not—Say
  2. Actor Jayasurya Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
  3. Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found: Report
  4. Rajiv Ranjan Prasad Replaces KC Tyagi As JD(U)'s Spokesperson After His Resignation From Party
  5. IMD Weather Forecast: Red Alert For AP & Telangana; 'Above Normal' Monsoon Predicted For September
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
  2. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  3. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  4. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  5. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
World News
  1. Greece Declares Emergency After Flood Of Dead Fish
  2. Typhoon Shanshan Weakens To Storm, As Rains Continue To Lash Japan
  3. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Confirms Death Of 6 Gaza Hostages; Electricity & Power Cut Off In Jenin
  4. Looking Back: Times When Astronauts Were Stuck In Space
  5. Iran's President Says His Country Needs More Than USD 100 Billion In Foreign Investment
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction