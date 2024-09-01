Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport After Bomb Threat Note Found: Report

An Indigo airlines flight from Jabalpur to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport after a bomb threat note was found in the bathroom on the plane.
As per a Times Of India report, a note with the word "blast" written was stuck on the toilet seat, triggering panic among the passengers.
The aircraft carrying 69 passengers and four crew members made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Sunday morning.
Citing sources, TOI reports that the aircraft landed at around 9:20 AM at Nagpur airport. All passengers were evacuated and all cabin luggage was examined in light of the bomb threat.
As soon as the threat was communicated to air traffic control, all emergency services, such as fire tender, ambulance, and a quick reaction team of the Central Industrial Security Force were deployed.
An official comment from the airlines is awaited.
This is a developing story...