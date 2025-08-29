India’s Toxic Transition: New Report Exposes Effects Of Coal Pollution As Nation Eyes Net Zero By 2070

From fly ash to groundwater poison, India’s coal legacy threatens to outlast its energy relevance.

  • The findings were part of a recent report, “Regulating Coal Operations: Environmental and Social Impacts through the Lens of the National Green Tribunal”.

  • The study documents that villages along coal transport routes are blanketed in dust from uncovered trucks and broken roads.

  • The NGT has repeatedly ordered compensation under the polluter-pays principle but enforcement remains weak.

Villages involved in coal mining and transportation are 10 times more polluted than the average in India. This finding was part of a recent report, “Regulating Coal Operations: Environmental and Social Impacts through the Lens of the National Green Tribunal,” published by the non-profit Vikalp Social Organisation at the India International Centre on August 26, 2025. The report analyses eight separate cases filed in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on various issues in the coal sector.

The study documents that villages along coal transport routes are blanketed in dust from uncovered trucks and broken roads. Coal trucks have contributed to poor road conditions, resulting in PM10 levels that are five times higher than the acceptable limits (460 μg/m³). Open dumping of coal has led to spontaneous fires, exacerbating air and water contamination.

As India plans to reach carbon neutrality or net-zero emissions by 2070, coal is set to remain a dominant energy source for the next several decades, but the resulting impact on the environment and people will likely last longer. 

Coal transportation, storage, fly ash management and wastewater disposal are big issues in the areas where mining occurs. 

“One of the key findings of the study in coal-bearing areas is that there are severe impacts which the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has documented in coal operations — whether it is mining, power plants, or handling and transport. These findings come from an analysis of various cases handled by the NGT, and the impacts have been clearly established through those proceedings,” says Shripad Dharmadhikari, lead author and founder-coordinator of non-profit Manthan. 

“In almost all cases, the tribunal has not only documented these issues but also suggested environmental compensation for the damages, along with a call for restoration and remediation of the environment,” he added.

The report notes that coal and lignite accounted for 73 per cent of India’s power generation in 2022–23 and are projected to still account for nearly 50 per cent by 2031–32, despite growing investment in renewable energy. The report raises serious questions about the role of regulatory agencies, particularly the Pollution Control Boards, which have often failed to perform their duties properly. “Regulatory agencies should also be made accountable. If there is pollution, then it’s not only the power plant or the mine which is at fault, but it’s also the regulatory agency which must be held accountable for that,” says Dharmadhikari.

In Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, three lakh tonnes of coal dumped in the open ignited spontaneously, polluting groundwater and the air. At West Bengal’s Mejia project, an ash-dyke breach devastated farmland and contaminated canals, while in Ennore, Tamil Nadu, toxic fly ash spread into rivers and wetlands, damaging fisheries and mangroves.

Mismanagement of fly ash has emerged as a recurring problem, with ash-dyke breaches and illegal dumping into wetlands and farmland poisoning soil and water, killing fish and threatening food security. Committees appointed by the NGT have found toxic heavy metals in groundwater and high risks of respiratory disease, silicosis and even cancer among local populations. Thermal power plants, the report highlights, are responsible not only for air and water pollution but also for noise pollution, thermal discharges, and land degradation. Coal mining has harmed forests, biodiversity, water bodies and the displacement of communities.

The NGT has repeatedly ordered compensation under the polluter-pays principle. In Mejia, farmers received nearly Rs. six crore for crop losses. The joint committee initially estimated the total environmental damage at Rs. 16.1 crore, later revised to Rs. 128.56 crore. The NGT finally fixed interim compensation at Rs. 20 crore, allocating Rs. 7.92 crore for farmers and Rs. 12.08 crore for environmental restoration. But in most other cases, victims were left with nothing. In Chandrapur, Maharashtra, the Tribunal imposed a Rs. five crore interim penalty on a thermal power station and a monthly compensation of Rs. one crore for ongoing pollution. Still, the order was later stayed by the Supreme Court. Even when restoration was mandated by the NGT, enforcement was often weak and timelines were frequently absent, with pollution control boards frequently failing to act.

The report emphasises that coal operations cause damage that cannot be entirely avoided. Still, stronger regulatory action could mitigate the harm. It recommends structured, long-term monitoring of pollution, including impacts on air, water, soil, biodiversity and community health. It also calls for institutional mechanisms that involve Pollution Control Boards, affected communities, civil society organisations, and technical experts to oversee compliance and remediation. 

“We have proposed the formation of committees that include representatives from the Pollution Control Board as well as local community members. These committees would be responsible for regularly monitoring pollution levels in the area. For instance, they could conduct inspections every 15 days or once a month. Before each meeting, members would survey the area to identify pollution hotspots. During the meeting, they would then review their findings and discuss specific locations where pollution is occurring, enabling timely and targeted action,” says Dharmadhikari. 

The report advocates for Health Impact Assessments (HIAs) to be conducted in coal-belt areas to document and address the adverse health effects that are already unfolding. Without timely restoration and transparency, it warns, coal-dependent regions risk being left behind as “toxic legacies” even as India moves toward clean energy. 

This phenomenon is vividly depicted in coal-affected regions like Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra, West Bengal’s Mejia, and Tamil Nadu’s Ennore — places that are emblematic of a development model that prioritises extraction and expansion over human and environmental well-being. As India moves towards a clean energy transition, the legacy of coal could persist, not just in atmospheric carbon, but also in polluted soil, damaged livelihoods, and the failure of institutions meant to protect the public interest. 

