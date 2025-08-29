India’s Toxic Transition: New Report Exposes Effects Of Coal Pollution As Nation Eyes Net Zero By 2070

The report notes that coal and lignite accounted for 73 per cent of India’s power generation in 2022–23 and are projected to still account for nearly 50 per cent by 2031–32, despite growing investment in renewable energy. The report raises serious questions about the role of regulatory agencies, particularly the Pollution Control Boards, which have often failed to perform their duties properly. “Regulatory agencies should also be made accountable. If there is pollution, then it’s not only the power plant or the mine which is at fault, but it’s also the regulatory agency which must be held accountable for that,” says Dharmadhikari.