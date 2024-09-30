India's Coal Exit Needs Time: Experts Urge Patience In Green Transition

At the same time, experts like Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission, caution against an overly simplistic view of India’s coal dependency. He argues that it is hypocritical for the West to push developing nations to eliminate coal while continuing to rely on oil and natural gas. According to Ahluwalia, India's emissions will peak as the country develops, but they will eventually decline as renewable energy takes hold and coal is phased out.