Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
National

Indian Youth Congress Activists Protesting Demolition Drive At Jahangirpuri Detained

In an official statement, IYC national president Srinivas BV said the BJP is pushing the country towards hatred and violence.

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 6:07 pm

Indian Youth Congress activists were on Thursday detained by the police while staging a protest near Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri's residence against the anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North MCD in violence-hit Jahangirupri a day before, officials said. 

The IYC activists were detained from the Akbar Road here while they were trying to reach the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister's residence, they said. 

"The ruling party is creating an atmosphere of hatred in the country. BJP's conspiracy to trample on the truth, non-violence and justice will not succeed," he said. 

Around 25-30 activists were detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station, said a senior police officer. 

"The BJP is using bulldozers to crush the peace and harmony in the country. 

"We will keep raising our voice over such incidents, including in Jahangirpuri, where houses and shops of poor people were demolished illegally,” alleged IYC's national media in-charge Rahul Rao. 

Bulldozers had razed several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.  

The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition. 

The area witnessed stone pelting, firing and arson last Saturday with groups of two communities clashing during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. 

