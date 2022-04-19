Indian And Foreign Institutions To Be Able To Offer Joint Degrees Soon: UGC

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday confirmed that Indian and foreign higher education institutions are likely to be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes as University Grants Commission (UGC) approved the regulations for these programmes.

On Tuesday, a meeting of the higher education regulator was convened where the decision was taken.

"Any Indian institution accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum score of 3.01 or in the top 100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of Eminence can collaborate with any foreign institution in the top 500 of the Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking, without seeking any prior approval from the UGC," Kumar said at a press conference here.

"The students will have to earn more than 30 per cent credits from the foreign institution under the programme. However, the regulations shall not be applicable to programmes offered online and in the open and distance learning mode," he added.