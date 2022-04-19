Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indian And Foreign Institutions To Be Able To Offer Joint Degrees Soon: UGC

The decision was taken at a meeting of the higher education regulator on Tuesday.

Indian And Foreign Institutions To Be Able To Offer Joint Degrees Soon: UGC
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 7:27 pm

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday confirmed that Indian and foreign higher education institutions are likely to be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes as  University Grants Commission (UGC) approved the regulations for these programmes.

On Tuesday, a meeting of the higher education regulator was convened where the decision was taken.

Related stories

UGC asks central universities to use only CUET scores for admission in UG programmes

UGC Drafts Handbook On 'Digital Hygiene', Details Redefined Protocols For Virtual Classrooms

"Any Indian institution accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum score of 3.01 or in the top 100 in the university category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of Eminence can collaborate with any foreign institution in the top 500 of the Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking, without seeking any prior approval from the UGC," Kumar said at a press conference here.

"The students will have to earn more than 30 per cent credits from the foreign institution under the programme. However, the regulations shall not be applicable to programmes offered online and in the open and distance learning mode," he added. 

Tags

National UGC Education Indian Institutions Joint Programmes Joint Degrees Academics
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary