Indian Air Force's Remotely Piloted Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan

The crash occurred around 100 km from the Pokhran desert in Rajasthan, where a military exercise 'Bharat Shakti' witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military brass was underway.

PTI
Image for representation
A “remotely piloted aircraft” of the Indian Air Force  crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Thursday during a routine training sortie.

According to an IAF statement, no casualties or loss of property have been reported. The aircraft crashed due to a technical glitch, and the pilot ejected safely.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. 

The crash occurred around 100 km from the Pokhran desert in Rajasthan, where a military exercise  'Bharat Shakti' witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military brass was underway.

The UAV, belonging to the IAF's No 18 squadron or "Flying Bullets", had participated in the war game along with two other Tejas aircraft before crashing while returning to the Jaisalmer air base.

