Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Will Emerge Victorious In Case Of Any War: Rajnath Singh

For over two decades, it has tried to bleed India with a thousand cuts. But, time and again, our brave soldiers have shown that no one can disturb the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India, Rajnath Singh said.

undefined
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 7:32 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to "anyone who casts an evil eye on us" and expressed confidence that the country will emerge victorious in case of any war.

Pitching for reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Singh said that it is a part of India and will continue to remain part of this country. "I want to tell you with confidence that if any foreign powers cast an evil eye on us and if there is a war, we will become victorious," Singh said during an event organised to commemorate ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ here.

Related stories

Rajnath Singh Announces Setting Up Of Tri-Services Joint Theatre Commands

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Varun Gandhi Allege Caste Being Asked In Army Recruitment, Rajnath Singh Dismisses 'Rumour'

India's Journey Towards Self-Reliance Aims To Conquer Diplomatic Constraints: Rajnath Singh

He said that India defeated Pakistan in all the wars since 1947 and after bitter defeat, they engineered proxy wars. “After tasting defeats in direct wars of 1965 and 1971, Pakistan adopted the path of proxy war. For over two decades, it has tried to ‘bleed India with a thousand cuts’. But, time and again, our brave soldiers have shown that no one can disturb the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India,” Singh said, assuring the nation that the armed forces are ready to face all future challenges.

Strong and confident new India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone who casts an evil eye, he said. “India has become a strong and confident nation which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye on us,” the defence minister said.

Singh said that during the wars with Pakistan and China, people of Jammu and Kashmir stood by their forces. "Whether one is Hindu or Muslim, all stood by their forces. We cannot forget," he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pakistan-occupied Jammu And Kashmir (PoJK) Kargil Vijay Diwas Engineered Proxy Wars Indian Armed Forces Unity Integrity And Sovereignty
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems