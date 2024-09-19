India Slams US Court Summons In Pannun Assassination Plot Case

The Indian government has strongly reacted to a US court's summons involving top Indian officials over an alleged plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a leader of the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice.
In a recent statement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri criticised the US court's action. He called the claims "completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated" and emphasised that it does not alter India's stance on the matter. Misri also highlighted the background of the individual behind the case, suggesting that their past actions are well known.
Misri further stressed that Sikhs for Justice is an unlawful organisation, declared as such under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 due to its involvement in anti-national activities that threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The US District Court for the Southern District of New York has issued summons to the Indian government, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel. Additionally, Nikhil Gupta and Vikram Yadav, who are accused in the assassination case, have also been summoned.
Nikhil Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic last year at the US government's request. He was accused of plotting to kill Pannun in New York and was extradited to the US in June.
Reports from The Washington Post in April 2024 alleged that Vikram Yadav, an R&AW officer, was involved in the plot, and that former R&AW chief Samant Goel had approved the operation. The Indian government has dismissed these reports, calling them baseless.
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds US and Canadian citizenship, is wanted in India on terrorism charges and has been designated a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.