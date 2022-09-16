India's Satellite Building Lead Centre Celebrates Golden Jubilee

U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) celebrated its golden jubilee at a function in the presence of current and former chairmen of Indian Space Research Organisation. Bengaluru-based URSC, formerly known as ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC), is the lead centre for building satellites and developing associated satellite technologies.

The celebration on September 14 began with the unveiling of a bust of Prof U R Rao by K Kasturirangan followed by the inauguration of an exhibition showcasing the advances in satellite and related technology by K Radhakrishnan. The function was presided over by Secretary in the Department of Space and ISRO Chairman S Somanath, who released the golden jubilee memento.

A coffee table book portraying the journey of the centre was unveiled by A S Kiran Kumar and Kannada Pocket Booklets on ISRO, space science and related topics for public outreach were released by K Sivan. G Madhavan Nair graced the occasion with his virtual participation.

"Former chairmen of ISRO took the spectators through the nostalgic journey of their memories with the centre," Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement on Friday. The function culminated with a panel discussion on "Challenges and Future Directions".

(With PTI inputs)