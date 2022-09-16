Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India's Satellite Building Lead Centre Celebrates Golden Jubilee

The function was presided over by Secretary in the Department of Space and ISRO Chairman S Somanath, who released the golden jubilee memento.

ISROs maiden small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV)
U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) celebrated its golden jubilee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 3:40 pm

U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) celebrated its golden jubilee at a function in the presence of current and former chairmen of Indian Space Research Organisation. Bengaluru-based URSC, formerly known as ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC), is the lead centre for building satellites and developing associated satellite technologies.

The celebration on September 14 began with the unveiling of a bust of Prof U R Rao by K Kasturirangan followed by the inauguration of an exhibition showcasing the advances in satellite and related technology by K Radhakrishnan. The function was presided over by Secretary in the Department of Space and ISRO Chairman S Somanath, who released the golden jubilee memento.

A coffee table book portraying the journey of the centre was unveiled by A S Kiran Kumar and Kannada Pocket Booklets on ISRO, space science and related topics for public outreach were released by K Sivan. G Madhavan Nair graced the occasion with his virtual participation.

"Former chairmen of ISRO took the spectators through the nostalgic journey of their memories with the centre," Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement on Friday. The function culminated with a panel discussion on "Challenges and Future Directions".

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Satellite Building Lead Centre Celebrates Golden Jubilee Department Of Space ISRO Bengaluru-headquarters Nostalgic Journey
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live