Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
India’s ‘Operation Ganga’ In Ukraine, S Jaishankar Briefs President Ram Nath Kovind

Ukraine Crisis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed President Ram Nath Kovind about India’s ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine.

President Ram Nath Kovind briefed on 'Operation Ganga'. PTI

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 3:38 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has briefed President Ram Nath Kovind about the ongoing evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine which is under attack from Russia, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the President's office said Jaishankar on Monday night apprised Kovind of the progress of 'Operation Ganga' for the evacuation of Indian nationals including students from Ukraine. 

 "Later the President called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded the government’s efforts," it said.

'Operation Ganga' is the government's mission to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine, which is under attacked from Russia.
 

