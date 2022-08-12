Friday, Aug 12, 2022
India Express Concern Over Rising Taiwan Tensions, Calls For Restrain

China launched major military drills around Taiwan as part of its response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 5:06 pm

In its first reaction on the Taiwan crisis, India on Friday said it is concerned over the developments and called for avoiding unilateral action to change the status quo in the region.

India also pitched for exercising restraint and underlined the need for efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.



"Like many other countries, India too is concerned at recent developments," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"We urge the exercise of restraint, avoidance of unilateral actions to change status quo, de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region," he said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

National India Taiwan China US Nancy Pelosi Visit Tensions Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) Peace US House Speaker
