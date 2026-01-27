India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

In order to facilitate greater collaboration in a variety of other areas, the two parties are also anticipated to sign other agreements.



They will probably also discuss the current world issues, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



European officials stated last week that although the two sides don't agree on everything, they do share a fundamental set of objectives, which includes keeping a stable international order.



They stated that "Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine" will be discussed with India during the summit.