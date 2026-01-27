India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

Modi to host EU leaders as both sides push FTA, security pact amid global churn

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals
India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and the EU will announce the conclusion of negotiations for a long-pending free trade agreement.

  • A strategic defence and security partnership, including defence cooperation frameworks, is set to be unveiled.

  • Talks will also focus on global challenges, mobility of Indian workers, and strengthening the rules-based order.

On Tuesday, the top leaders of the European Union and India will declare the completion of negotiations for a landmark trade deal, solidify a strategic defence agreement, and provide a more comprehensive plan to deal with the geopolitical unrest and trade disruptions.

In light of recent strained relations between the US and Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for summit discussions.

On Monday, Costa and von der Leyen were chief guests during the 77th Republic Day ceremony along the Kartavya Path.

The presence of the EU’s top leadership as chief guests at India’s Republic Day celebrations signals that India, too, is looking to Europe as it scrambles to insulate itself from Donald Trump’s unpredictable ways. - | Image- File
India and EU Conclude Long-Pending Free Trade Agreement, Says Commerce Secretary

BY Outlook News Desk

"A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit," Von der Leyen said ahead of the summit.

The world has been witnessing new geopolitical upheavals triggered largely by Washington's policies on trade and security.

The long-awaited India-EU free trade agreement, billed as "mother of all deals", is expected to significantly expand the overall trajectory of two-way engagement as it will open up new opportunities for cooperation in diverse areas.

Both sides will announce the end of the FTA negotiations after the summit talks, but it might take at least six months to actually sign the agreement because both parties will need to scrub it legally.

Related Content
Related Content

The EU and India had first launched negotiations for the free trade agreement in 2007, before the talks were suspended in 2013 due to a gap in ambition. In June 2022, the talks were restarted.

India's biggest trading partner in goods is the EU as a whole. India's overall goods trade with the EU for the fiscal year 2024–2025 was approximately USD 136 billion, of which USD 76 billion came from exports and USD 60 billion from imports.

According to officials, the summit's main topics will be trade, defence and security, climate change, essential technologies, and bolstering the rules-based global order.

The two parties plan to announce a defence framework agreement and a strategic agenda in addition to strengthening the free trade agreement.

Since 2004, India and the EU have been strategic allies.

According to officials, increased defence and security collaboration between the two sides will be made possible by the proposed Security and Defence Partnership (SDP).

The SDP will bring interoperability in the defence domain and will open up avenues for Indian firms to participate in the EU's SAFE (Security Action for Europe) programme.

The SAFE is the EU's Euro 150 billion financial instrument designed to provide financial support to member states to speed up defence readiness.

At the summit, India and the EU are also set to launch the negotiations for a Security of Information Agreement (SOIA).

The SOIA is expected to boost industrial defence cooperation between the two sides.

The two sides are also set to ink an agreement on facilitating the mobility of Indian workers to Europe.

It will provide a framework for advancing mobility initiatives by EU member states with India, the officials said.

Beyond trade, the summit is also expected to see the unveiling of a new defence framework pact and a joint strategic agenda to guide India–EU relations from 2026 to 2030. India and the EU have been strategic partners since 2004. - | Image- File
EU, India On Verge Of Historic Free Trade Agreement, Says Ursula Von Der Leyen

BY Outlook News Desk

France, Germany and Italy are among the European nations that have migration and mobility partnerships with India.

In order to facilitate greater collaboration in a variety of other areas, the two parties are also anticipated to sign other agreements.

They will probably also discuss the current world issues, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

European officials stated last week that although the two sides don't agree on everything, they do share a fundamental set of objectives, which includes keeping a stable international order.

They stated that "Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine" will be discussed with India during the summit.

According to the officials, President Costa will restate the warning that this war directly challenges the rules-based international order, constitutes an existential threat to Europe, and has obvious repercussions in the Indo-Pacific.

Over the past few years, relations between India and the EU have improved.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

  2. India Vs New Zealand: Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of Final T20Is Vs NZ, Shreyas Iyer Stays In IND Squad

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla Slams Pakistan For ‘Provoking’ Bangladesh Amid ICC–BCB Dispute

  4. India Vs New Zealand Stats: Abhishek Sharma's T20I Blitzkrieg And Its Impact On Men In Blue's White Ball Prowess

  5. Republic Day Special Knock: Which Indian Cricketer Has Scored A Century On January 26? - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Zverev Vs Tien Highlights, Australian Open QF: German Heads To Semis With Four-Set Victory Over American

  2. Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Sabalenka Beats 18-year-old American Jovic To Reach Semi-Finals

  3. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alex de Minaur Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarterfinal Clash?

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

  3. India–EU Summit Set to Deliver Free Trade Deal, Defence Pact and Mobility Framework

  4. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  5. R-Day Special: Beyond RK Laxman, Is There Space For The ‘Common Man’ In Today's India? 

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  2. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  3. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

  4. EU Opens Probe Into Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot Over Digital Safety Concerns

  5. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

Latest Stories

  1. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  2. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  3. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Padikkal Takes Over Karnataka Captaincy In Agarwal's Absence; Karun Nair To Miss Punjab Game

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol's Film Races Past Dhurandhar

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Today: IMD Yellow Alert for Light Rain and Thunderstorms

  7. Jana Nayagan Censor Case: Madras High Court To Pronounce Verdict On Vijay's Film, Proceedings Expected To Begin Shortly

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras High Court Sends The Case Back To Single Judge For Fresh Hearing