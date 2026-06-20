India Elected FATF Vice President For First Time, Vivek Aggarwal To Assume Office In July 2026

India has been elected to the vice presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for the first time, with IAS officer Vivek Aggarwal set to assume office in July 2026.
The Finance Ministry described the appointment as recognition of India's growing leadership in combating money laundering and terror financing.
The development strengthens India's prospects of assuming the FATF presidency in the next leadership cycle.
India has been elected to the vice presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the country's role in the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.
Vivek Aggarwal, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and currently Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, will serve as FATF Vice President from July 2026 to June 2027.
Officials said the appointment also enhances India's prospects of assuming the FATF presidency in the next leadership transition
Finance Ministry Calls It A Landmark Recognition
The Ministry of Finance described the appointment as a "landmark recognition" of India's growing leadership in strengthening global anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing frameworks.
"The appointment places an Indian official at the apex of the global standard-setting body for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing. India's elevation to the vice-presidency reflects the credibility and trust the country has earned within the FATF Global Network of more than 200 jurisdictions," the ministry said.
The ministry added that the appointment builds on India's strong performance in its 2024 Mutual Evaluation and its contributions to global policy on emerging financial risks, including virtual asset service providers and digital payments.
Aggarwal Vows To Strengthen Global Cooperation
Reacting to his appointment, Aggarwal said the honour reflected India's collective efforts in building a robust anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing framework.
"This appointment is a recognition of India's collective effort and of the strength of our anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing framework. I am deeply honoured to serve and look forward to working with the FATF Global Network to keep the international financial system safe, inclusive and resilient," he said.
Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava described the development as a proud milestone and reaffirmed India's commitment to protecting the integrity of the global financial system.
FATF Announces New Leadership
The decision was taken during the sixth and final FATF plenary under the presidency of Elisa de Anda Madrazo, which concluded on Friday.
In a statement, the Paris-based watchdog said members had approved priorities under the incoming UK presidency and appointed Vivek Aggarwal as Vice President for the July 2026-June 2027 term.
Aggarwal had earlier played a key role in India's 2024 FATF Mutual Evaluation while serving as Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue.
Established in 1989 as a G7 initiative and headquartered in Paris, the FATF is the global standard-setting body for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other threats to the international financial system.
The organisation currently has 40 members, while more than 200 jurisdictions have committed to implementing its recommendations through the FATF Global Network.
India became a member of the FATF in 2010.